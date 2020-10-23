CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate continues to drop since its peak in April.
In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, it has dropped from 10.9 percent to 6 percent in September, and in the Danville metro area, it has dropped from 17 percent to 8.4 percent.
Both are below the statewide unemployment rate of 9.8 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Champaign-Urbana, there were 2,900 fewer non-farm jobs in September than a year ago, with losses recorded in the professional-business services, leisure-hospitality and manufacturing sectors. Jobs were added in the transportation-warehousing-utilities sector.
In Danville, there were 1,300 fewer non-farm jobs in September than a year ago, with losses in the manufacturing, professional-business services, leisure-hospitality, government and education-health services sectors.