CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas saw another year-over-year drop in the December unemployment rate.
C-U’s rate dropped from 4.6 percent in December 2018 to 3.3 percent last month, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. And Danville’s rate dropped from 6.7 percent to 5.3 percent.
Across the state, the jobless rate dropped from 4.4 percent to 3.5 percent.
Over the past year, Champaign-Urbana added a net of 3,800 nonfarm jobs, with 1,800 of those coming from the government sector.
Another 1,400 were from the leisure and hospitality sector; 300 from professional and business services; 200 from education and health services; 200 from information; 100 from transportation, warehousing and utilities; and 100 from mining and construction.
In Danville, the number of employed people stayed the same over 2019.
While 200 jobs were added in the financial services sector, 100 were lost in education and health services and 100 were lost in leisure and hospitality.