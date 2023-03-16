CHAMPAIGN — Unemployment declined in January for all 14 of the state’s metropolitan areas, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, unemployment fell from 4.4 percent in January 2022 to 3.8 percent this past January.
In the Danville area, unemployment was at 5.7 percent this January, compared with 6.2 percent for the same month last year.
The Champaign-Urbana area unemployment rate continued to be below the statewide rate, falling from 5.4 percent to 4.7 percent.
Both the Champaign-Urbana and Danville areas also gained in non-farm jobs year-over-year, with 2,900 more jobs for the Champaign-Urbana area and 400 more jobs for the Danville area.
Following are the year-over-year January comparisons of unemployment in area counties:
— Champaign, down from 4.4 to 3.7 percent.
— Douglas: down from 4 to 3.8 percent.
— Ford: Down from 5.1 to 4.6 percent.
— Piatt: Down from 4.4 to 3.6 percent.
— Vermilion: Down from 6.2 to 5.7 percent.