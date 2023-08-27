SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates nudged up last month across East Central Illinois as compared with the same month last year, with one of the state’s highest increases being in Vermilion County.
New figures released by the state Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed both job growth and higher jobless rates last month throughout local counties.
Unemployment in the Danville metropolitan area, which includes all of Vermilion County, rose from 4.9 percent in July 2022 to 6.6 percent last month.
Champaign County’s rate rose from 4 to 5 percent.
Elsewhere across the area, the year-over-year change in unemployment rates included:
- Douglas County: Up from 3.3 to 4.4 percent.
- DeWitt County: Up from 3.8 to 4.7 percent.
- Ford County: Up from 4.2 to 5.3 percent.
- Piatt County: Up from 3.5 to 4.5 percent.
Compared with July 2022, non-farm jobs last month were up by 2,400 in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, which includes Champaign, Piatt and Ford counties.
The highest net job gain in these three counties was in government jobs, which were up by 1,400, followed by a gain of 1,100 jobs in the leisure-hospitality sector.
Education and health services jobs were up by 600, and other services added 100 more jobs. Professional and business service jobs were down by 500, and retail, information and manufacturing sector jobs were each down by 100.
In the Danville/Vermilion County metro area, non-farm jobs rose by 700, with 600 more jobs in leisure-hospitality, 200 more in government and a decline of 100 in professional and business services.