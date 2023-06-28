DANVILLE — The Golden Nugget Danville may soon be able to expand its hours and the number of days it is open each week.
Staffing levels will determine the expansion.
“We keep getting busier,” General Manager Juris Basens said. “We hope to keep hiring more people. Pretty soon, we may be able to expand hours.
“We think we’re very close to it,” Basens said, adding that the new hours have to be coordinated with the Illinois Gaming Board. “Like every business, not only in this area but everywhere, it’s tough times finding employees right now.”
The casino, which opened May 27 on the city’s east side, currently offers hours of 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays.
A pleasant surprise is the number of repeat customers, Basens said, noting they also want to see it open more often.
“We’re getting a lot of business from Indiana and a lot of business from the Champaign-Urbana area, so people are coming from out of town,” he said.
Many employees and customers, he said, are on a first-name basis.
“It’s the typical growth of a casino,” he said. “It’s part of your weekly entertainment schedule. Saturday night and Sunday afternoon are the two busiest times. That’s very typical in almost all casinos.”
The building also houses a Saltgrass Steakhouse, which opened about a month before the rest of the casino. The sports bar is only partially open, with the food side limited — again, until more staff are hired. Basens said that is closer to full staffing.
A sports book, is expected to open in the fall, pending regulatory approval — “hopefully as early in the fall as possible for football season,” Basens said.
On the gambling side, the slot machines have been the most popular attraction.
“The slot machines in general ... have become more dominant,” Basens said. “Even more so now.”
The biggest jackpot on the slots so far was $30,000 won by an Indiana woman two Sundays ago.
“On an average day, we’re paying a really good number of jackpots,” Basens said. “The slot machines are competitive with any in the region.
“As always when the jackpots hit, they love it. They like to advertise. There’s electricity in the casino.”