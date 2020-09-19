CHAMPAIGN — Wolfram Research is suing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after it denied a visa petition for one of its employees.
The federal lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of the employee, who has worked for Wolfram since 2015, most recently as a senior business development associate.
She has been working under a visa for spouses of those with H-1B visas, which are given to those working in “specialty occupations.”
Because the Trump administration is trying to remove work-authorization visas for spouses of H-1B visa holders, and to safeguard her employment in case her husband ever lost his job, Wolfram wanted to sponsor her for an H-1B visa.
Wolfram filed the petition in April 2019; the immigration agency denied it in January.
“The H-1B denial was clear government error, and our complaint details the various errors in application of the law under the Administrative Procedures Act,” Wolfram spokeswoman Danielle Rommel Mayer said.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokeswoman Sharon Rummery declined to comment on the lawsuit.
“As a matter of practice, USCIS does not comment on pending litigation,” she said.
According to the lawsuit, the immigration agency denied the visa because it said Wolfram didn’t show that the employee’s position meets the criteria of a “specialty occupation.”
The government argued that Wolfram’s description of the position didn’t show in enough detail why the position required “a particular level of highly specialized knowledge in a specific specialty.”
Wolfram said it more than met the criteria and its attorney, Diana Bauerle, said the government’s denial “ignores key pieces of evidence, and contrives incorrect conclusions based on misapplication of the law.”
The employee has a bachelor’s degree in math from the University of Madras in India and a master’s degree in math from the University of Cincinnati, and Wolfram said her position requires at least a bachelor’s degree in a STEM field.
“The reason why a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in the specific specialty of the aforementioned closely related fields is critical here is this role involves representing and selling mathematics-based computational technology,” the suit said. “The person in this role must be educated at a sufficient level to be able to communicate and work with other technology professionals to ensure that the output is accurate.”
Wolfram was founded by Stephen Wolfram in 1987 and is headquartered in Champaign.
Its software is mostly sold to colleges and universities, and its Wolfram Alpha technology is used in Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistants.
The employee is authorized to work through Sept. 12, 2021, and “unless the Court vacates the denial of Wolfram Research Inc.’s petition, the company will likely lose the services of a valuable employee in the United States,” Bauerle wrote.