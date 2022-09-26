CHAMPAIGN — Downtown Champaign’s oldest high-rise has received a facelift.
Fifty years after it was completed for a reported $3 million, the lobbies, bathrooms and the other common areas of the octagonal structure that is Huntington Tower now have the feel of a modern building.
“It’s really in first-class shape,” said Tom Harrington, Jr., who has managed the building since 1978.
The building, which features unique views of the city because of its structure, is now fully occupied, mostly by businesses. Half a century ago, that wasn’t the case.
Labeled Champaign’s “second circular building” when it was built, the high-rise was something completely new to downtown Champaign.
Known then as Champaign Towers, a name that referred to the original plan of constructing two buildings, the rust-colored structure opened with 96 one-bedroom apartments and office space on several floors. It was billed as a convenient location near downtown shops and theaters, the University of Illinois, and a short drive from major highways with small, affordable dwellings.
Originally, though, the pitch didn’t work.
“The development was not successful to begin with,” Harrington said.
When the building was foreclosed upon two years after its opening, occupancy was at around 20 percent. When Harrington’s father, Tom Harrington, Sr., bought the building along with George Shapland in 1975, they converted many of the apartments to office space. Eventually, a since-closed restaurant named “Autumn Tree,” opened on the 12th floor.
Today, only a few dozen apartments remain. And now, it’s modernized, with new flooring, lighting and finishes in its lobbies, hallways, and conference centers on each floor.
Of course, its most eye-catching feature — its shape — will never change. While the irregularly-shaped offices create set-up challenges, the look makes it a nice place to be, Harrington said.
“It’s a pretty pleasant place to work, because the shape of it allows for a lot of windows to square footage,” he said. “There’s not a lot of depth. Almost all of the offices have natural daylight, so in that regard it works out well.”