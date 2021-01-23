CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman who ran her own business for 77 years is being remembered for her fun, independent, and civic-minded spirit.
Anne Johnston, owner of Campus Florist, 609 E. Green St., died Monday at home of natural causes, seven months shy of her 100th birthday.
“Somebody sent me a text that was very appropriate. They called her ‘a big personality in a small package,’” said Phyllis Valentine. “It really describes her.”
Valentine, 63, worked with Mrs. Johnston from 1979 until the two of them closed the shop in October 2018, having forged a family bond during their 40-plus years together.
For eight decades, as Campustown’s landscape changed, Mrs. Johnston did little to alter her workplace but much to improve the environment with her floral creations and her dedication to the community, friends said.
Having worked long enough to see 11 University of Illinois presidents and 14 U.S. presidents, Mrs. Johnston reluctantly sold her shop to make way for the construction of a high-rise apartment building to the south.
The building that generations of Illini and townies alike remember as filled with flowers is now the leasing office for The Dean, the towering complex around the corner on Sixth Street.
The former Anne Petersen came to the UI to study floriculture. As a student, she opened her own flower shop on South Wright Street, where she did business for a few months before moving to Green Street.
Having worked as a child in two flower shops run by her mother on Chicago’s South Side, she already had more knowledge in her field than the UI had to offer, so she dropped out of school and concentrated on the business she started in 1941. Her mother helped out during World War II.
Some 25 years later, she met Seely Johnston, who owned his own sporting goods store, when he came to her shop while campaigning for city council. After dating a few years, they married in 1971.
“Both Seely and Anne were independent but a good pair,” said Tom Williams of Champaign, who knew the couple through the Exchange Club. “She was a terrific lady, a good business lady, very friendly, outgoing and did a lot to help people in the community.”
Williams said Seely Johnston, a charter member of the service club started in 1942, did not approve of female members.
“He would not sponsor her. I did,” Williams said. “It was a very good idea.”
Role model
Williams said Mrs. Johnston served as president more than once. She and her late husband, who died in 2001 at age 97, loved to travel, and often went to Exchange Club conventions around the country.
Mrs. Johnston’s stepdaughter, Jan Glick of Leavenworth, Kan., was married by the time her dad remarried.
“She was a remarkable woman,” Glick, 73, said of the stepmother she grew to love. “She became my role model for an older person. I would tell her: ‘You are aging gracefully and showing me what comes next and how I am supposed to deal with it.’”
Glick said she and her family made the trips to Champaign to see her dad and stepmom.
“We tried to come every winter around Christmas and summer for some time,” Glick said of herself, her husband and three children.
Her folks were able to travel and retain their businesses as long as they did, she observed, because of the great help they had. Seely Johnston had his business 75 years.
“She taught me everything,” Valentine said. “I did not know squat about flowers except that I liked flowers. I ended up being the designer and I have designed for years.”
End of an era
On Thursday, Valentine went to a Rantoul floral shop to create the spray for Mrs. Johnston’s casket.
“She would expect me to make it,” she said of her friend, who became an honorary Valentine.
Valentine described it as “bittersweet” when Campus Florist closed but appreciated the opportunity it gave them for long lunches and fun.
“My husband and I traveled with her quite a bit,” she said. “We went on a Disney cruise to the Bahamas with our whole family; Myrtle Beach; Branson.
“Our last trip was to Florida right before COVID. After COVID hit, we were very careful,” she said, opting for drives since Mrs. Johnston’s ability to walk was diminishing. “We would go to little towns. We found out that Fisher has black squirrels.”
Valentine recalled that for many years, Mrs. Johnston was the superintendent of floriculture for the Champaign County Fair, then passed that mantle to her so she could take on the slightly less rigorous task of judging.
“She gave a lot to the community,” Valentine said. “She donated flowers for many functions. If somebody came in and needed a casket piece and couldn’t afford it, she saw that they had a nice casket piece.”
Barb Barker, retired administrator of the Rebounders booster club for UI basketball, said Mrs. Johnston was always willing to help. Both Johnstons were loyal supporters of Illinois football and basketball.
“She always wanted to participate in special events by doing what she does best by providing corsages or arrangements,” said Barker, in awe of her friend when she received national recognition from floral industry groups on her 90th birthday.
“The changes she saw on campus. She endured,” said Barker, listing riots, raucous parties, fires and even a brutal physical attack in 1997.
“She went through it all. If anyone would take her lightly, I would say, ‘You don’t understand,’” Barker said. “She was a phenomenal woman ahead of her time.”
“Her personal daily involvement in the shop really reflected her grit and grace as a business owner,” said Laura Weis, president and CEO of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. “She was the owner and operator in an era when there were not many women entrepreneurs. She helped to blaze that trail for women who came behind her.”
Friend of everyone
Longtime friend Hope Eastin of Champaign said outside of work, Mrs. Johnston liked to read and listen to big-band music and loved her pets.
Eastin’s last memory of her was a big smile on Mrs. Johnston’s face as she and Valentine left her home with cookies a few days before Christmas. Eastin made her friend’s favorites: oatmeal banana and Rice Krispie treats.
“She loved her kitties, and when one of hers went, she’d take in the neighbor’s,” Eastin said.
Valentine said besides the county Republican party and the Exchange Club, her friend had a soft spot for the UI Veterinary College, the Humane Society, and Hospice Hearts because of her devotion to pets.
Her last, a long-haired white cat named Gracie, was with her when she died.
“Gracie would jump on her walker and Anne would give her a ride around her condo,” said Eastin, who loved just listening to her friend. “You could sit with her for 10 years and not hear all of her wonderful stories.”