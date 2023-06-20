PAXTON — Patti Frichtl said her friend Teri Hancock could play “a mean game of dominoes.”
She and others knew her for her love of her hometown of Paxton, especially downtown, and all knew her for her giving spirit.
Ms. Hancock died earlier this month at home. She was 67.
Filled with the entrepreneurial nature, Ms. Hancock was smart and willing to put everything she had into what she was doing.
Employee Dawn Glad called her “just a decent human being — just too good for this earth.”
Ms. Hancock brought the Illinois Main Street program to town and was the founder of P.R.I.D.E in Paxton — a group designed to boost the community’s downtown region. She also spearheaded the downtown Paxton Christmas parade, serving as its chair for more than 40 years.
Since 2012, Glad has worked in Ms. Hancock’s A Picket Fence Florist shop, one of several downtown businesses Ms. Hancock owned over the years.
“She was a very giving person,” Glad said. “She loved the downtown, so she wanted to make sure every business downtown succeeded. The problem is the woman never did for herself. She always did for others.”
Mayor Bill Ingold said up to the last minute, Ms. Hancock was actively involved in getting a new sound system for the four-block downtown.
“She was very seriously dedicated to the city of Paxton, the Christmas parade and the tree-lighting” ceremony, Ingold said. “I just close my eyes and see her down there. It was freezing cold, and she would be on the speaker. It will be difficult to find someone to replace her.”
Friend Melody Henegar, who owns Ruby Jewel in downtown Paxton, said Ms. Hancock owned antique stores over the years, and they developed a closer relationship due to both being in the same line of work.
“She had a huge heart” for mentoring individuals in the business area.
“She had a very big heart,” Henegar said.
Suzanne Alt, both friend and employee of Ms. Hancock, said “she had a beautiful soul.”
The two met while watching their sons play basketball at Parkland College.
“We were sitting next to each other, and we started talking,” Alt said. “That’s kind of how I got hired, too. She had just lost the lady who did her billing and was trying to figure out Excel to make the bills. I told her I could do that.”
Alt would work for Ms. Hancock for 13 years, including with her Hancock Transcription Service.
“She never met a stranger,” Alt said. “She could just talk to anybody. She was always pleasant and encouraging. Just a kind person.”
Alt also worked with Ms. Hancock on P.R.I.D.E. in Paxton work decorating downtown and putting up downtown Christmas lights — meetings with the city and talks with “countless marketing people.”
Alt said Ms. Hancock was intelligent and resilient, including times when she had to close a business. She would pick herself up and try something else, which was usually successful.
“She was able to make it through all of that, which takes a lot of smarts and a lot of strength and resilience,” Alt said.
Frichtl, who said she had known Ms. Hancock since high school, also traveled with her friend and helped with P.R.I.D.E. in Paxton work.
“She was the Christmas parade. It would not have happened without her. For like 40 years,” Frichtl said. “Hopefully, someone with half her passion will step forward and do that.”
Glad said Ms. Hancock liked to travel but had to stop doing so for health reasons.
A former member of the Paxton Park Board, she was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Paxton United Methodist Church.
Alt said her friend was heavily involved with her family.
She leaves her husband, Richard Arnold; a son, Marcus Hancock of Fisher; two grandchildren, Payton and Aubrey; her stepmother, Ruth Fredrickson; one brother, Dave Fredrickson; and three nieces, Megan Schoonover, Whitney Townsend and Shelby Shields.
“She was a Christian,” Frichtl said, “and her kindness and compassion and thoughtfulness showed through to anyone who met her. She was just a shining star always.”
Alt concurred: “She was a very strong believer. She had a very strong faith. She loved the Lord, and that was a big part of her life.”