DANVILLE — The city of Danville’s plan to demolish the crumbling Bresee Tower downtown took a hit this week when the 5th District Illinois Appellate Court reversed a circuit court ruling that would have allowed the demolition to take place.
The order reversed February and May 2022 rulings that awarded a judicial deed to the city, leaving ownership again with Chris Collins of C.A. Collins Enterprises LLC, who had renamed it Collins Tower upon first taking ownership.
The appellate court ruled that the city’s claim does not meet the requirements of state statutes for abandonment.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city will continue to fight to retain ownership of the property to move ahead with its demolition of the 12-story tower.
“We will continue to strive to make that property safe for our citizens,” he said.
In December, the Danville Historic Preservation Commission voted 3-2 to approve a certificate of appropriateness for demolition of the tower.
Among those objecting to the commission’s decision was the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois.
For some time, the tower in the heart of downtown has presented a danger to the public as material from its facade has fallen to the ground.
The sidewalk next to the building and one lane of Main Street are barricaded to keep foot and vehicle traffic away from the site.
City officials moved toward plans to demolish the historic tower, built more than 100 years ago, after years of hearing pitches from previous owners and developers saying they hope to develop the property but then not following through.
Earlier this month, a Rockford-based developer said he would like to save the tower and turn it into 33 luxury loft apartments on floors 2 through 12.
The owner of Urban Equity Properties, Justin Fern, said he had not inspected the building’s interior but believed by viewing the exterior that the building could be refurbished.
He estimated it would cost $14 million to renovate the building, which he believes would take 18 months to finish. Fern said part of the funding could be secured through state and federal tax credits.