TUSCOLA — As the executive director of Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development Inc., Brian Moody knows the local business community better than anyone.
He points to the Tuscola Home Center as a “key business” in the community.
“I think its very existence says something about the strength and vitality of Tuscola,” he said. “It is an essential partner to our business community, providing the parts and materials and essential items which allow so many to keep moving their own projects forward. It provides our citizens and businesses with a center for supplies and keeps the dollars from their purchases local, circulating in our local economy. So many small communities struggle to reduce leakage when residents and businesses make purchases from outside our area.”
On Oct. 1, 1970, Jim and Kay Higgins opened their doors at 407 E. Southline Road to serve the public for the very first time.
“I had a friend, and his parents owned the Western Auto Store in Tuscola at the time,” Jim said.
Western Auto was a specialty retail chain of stores that supplied auto parts and accessories. The Tuscola store was one of about 1,200 across the United States.
“My friend and I went to college together and then started working at Firestone in Decatur,” he said. “He moved to Detroit, but one time he came home to visit, and I found out his parents were interested in selling the store.”
Jim had a degree in engineering, but he didn’t feel that was his true calling.
“My problem was that I wasn’t a team player,” he said. “Many times with those big companies, you are just a number. I knew I would be better off being in business for myself.”
Jim and Kay bought the business but knew they would have to adapt. They started selling hardware and lumber.
“Back then, there were K-Marts all over the place, and they were doing big business,” he said. “Walmart was not as big as they are now, but then slowly, the big-box stores started coming around.
“The Menards and the Home Depots and the Lowe’s were popping up everywhere. We learned to live with them. They are tough competition, but we can survive with them.”
Jim says he appreciates the loyalty of his customers.
“Back a long time ago, you had loyal customers,” he said. “Your service meant something. That’s gone for the most part. There are still people in their 60s and 70s who remember, but it is going away fast. It won’t be there much longer.
“But there was a time when people appreciated your service and they were loyal. They would give you a chance. They may not always buy from you, but they would at least give you a chance. They would get a price from you. But today, there is not so much loyalty. There is some, but not like it used to be.”
The Tuscola store underwent a number of changes and eventually became the Tuscola Home Center. It now includes a full-service lumber yard, home decor design, in-stock flooring, appliance and appliance repair, outdoor power equipment and service, equipment rental, Carhartt clothing and Red Wing shoes, one of central Illinois’ largest selection of in-stock grills, and the hardware needed for any home or home repair.
And, not forgetting their roots, automotive parts and service are still available.
“This business has so much to offer to not only our Tuscola community but also surrounding communities,” said Tuscola Mayor Dan Kleiss. “If you are needing building products for your home or even material to build a new home, they have it; if you need kitchen appliances, they have it; cleaning products, automotive products and repair, they have it. Tools and machinery to buy or rent, they have it.
“Probably one of the biggest areas that I think is important is providing customer service, something that is hard to find at other big-box stores, plus lower sales taxes than most big box stores.”
Jim said that over the years, he has learned what the residents of Tuscola and Douglas County need.
“I think that we are a very well-rounded store,” he adds. “All of this has grown about because Tuscola is only 4,300 people and the county is only 20,000 people, and so you couldn’t make it on just one thing. We still work on cars. That is a carry-over from the Western Auto days in the ’70s. But a car is the second-most expensive thing you own besides your house and so it is important.”
Kay is president of the corporation that owns the store, and she still works there.
“It makes me feel good that we have been able to do so much for Tuscola over the years and that our residents know they can count on us,” she said.
The couple has been married for more than 56 years.
“It’s rewarding to work with your spouse on something so good for the community,” Jim said. “I know it might not work for everybody, but we work together on the decisions.”
Kleiss said the Higginses have both have been a tremendous benefit to the community.
“Jim and Kay started business over 50 years ago in Tuscola and have relocated a few times while adding new products and expansion of their facilities over the years,” he said. “They are invaluable resources, especially whenever our community gets hit with some sort of disaster, because they are the first ones to open their stores to see how they can help out.
“I know that they are continually donating their time, products and resources to many organizations almost weekly. They have been and continue to be a vital part of our community, and we are very grateful that they selected Tuscola over 50 years ago to raise their family and open a business. Tuscola is lucky to have them.”
Moody says the community ties run deep.
“Jim and Kay have come through time and time again for our community,” he adds. “They are continuously investing here and continuing to grow here. They provide the essential items we need every day and especially when disasters, both small and large, have impacted us.
“They are always working in the background, providing some key resource or function that allows a new business to thrive or a new resident to find a home. They are always supporting our various community organizations and activities.
“Jim and Kay have always been strong supporters of our economic development efforts, encouraging us to pursue projects and build our community,” he added. “They are always pushing forward, making investment, building our people and contributing to our local economy. We are blessed to have them.”