CHAMPAIGN — Your chance to appear in a feature film is closer than you think.
Production is underway on the third film in the “C.O.R.N.” series, the work of Monticello native Robin Christian and his company, Dreamscape Cinema.
Like many Dreamscape productions, the movie is being shot entirely in central Illinois, with Champaign and Monticello serving as the main production sites. Christian is the film’s writer, director and producer, another common occurrence in Dreamscape films.
“I’m really fortunate to be embraced by local businesses and governments,” Christian said. “Lots of area businesses will help me … they may donate something or they may allow us to shoot there, which is a great thing.”
The third installment in the “C.O.R.N.” series begins filming Wednesday, with extras needed for scenes later in June.
The main cast of the film comprises 24 people, with hundreds more needed to round out the experience.
“It takes a little bit to be an extra, but it’s fun,” Christian said. “It’s great experience; we have Hollywood crew and actors.”
Slated for a fall release, the first film in the series follows two teenagers who wind up stranded in a rural area on Halloween before encountering a cult — the titular “Collective Order of Recreational Necrophilanthropists.”
All of the movies in the series incorporate elements of science fiction and horror, with science fiction being one of Christian’s favorite genres to write.
“I like painting new story worlds and kind of making them accurate, like science-right,” Christian said.
Christian noted that it takes about a year for each movie to go through the production process due to their smaller budget. Viewers can expect the second and third films in the series to release in the spring and next fall, respectively.
Movies in the Dreamscape portfolio are produced on budgets a fraction of the size of Hollywood blockbusters, forcing Christian and his team to get creative. He estimates that his studio — an unassuming building on Water Street in Champaign — has roughly 10,000 items between props, costumes, set equipment and other necessities.
A misstep on either side of the camera can spell disaster.
“You want the viewer to be immersed in the story and not realize they’re watching something that’s not a $50 million to $200 million movie, they’re watching a good story,” Christian said.
Those wanting to get involved can email Christian at Robin@Dreamscape.LA.