SIDNEY — Most new business owners anticipate and hope for full, packed houses when they open. That is especially the case when that new business is a bar in a small town.
But when Jeff Noffsinger and Anthony Bamert opened Winston’s Old Bank in October 2020, a full house was not an option.
“The last thing we wanted to do with a new bar was to pack the place during a pandemic,” Noffsinger said. “That really was one of my fears. Everybody wants to go to the new place at least once. It really was a concern that we would have too many people some night.”
With pandemic restrictions lifted, those concerns are no longer valid in downtown of this tiny Champaign County village.
Opening during the pandemic — when many restaurants and bars were struggling — was never a concern for the owners, Noffsinger said.
“We weren’t nervous about it at all because we knew the score when it opened,” he said. “Everybody else was struggling to deal with it and had to make changes. We knew what we could do and what we couldn’t do so we didn’t have to adjust or change anything that we already had in place.”
Still, there were uncertainties. Noffsinger and Bamert bought the property prior to the pandemic so their original business plan had to be readjusted to fit the requirements of the new regulations for bars and restaurants. But that also enabled them to take their time in renovating the historic property that originally was a bank.
Winston’s Bank was founded by Miller Winston in 1885 and was the first bank in Sidney. The prosperous farmer was said to commute to his bank by horse and buggy before moving into town.
“Our best guess is that the front part of the building, which is where the bar area is, was built in approximately 1895,” Noffsinger said.
The first expansion was prior to World War II and a third expansion was completed in the early 1970s. The old bank vault still sits in the front room.
“Our visitors can go inside, check out the vault and see the old safe deposit boxes,” he said. “It is an architecturally interesting building and we certainly play that up as much as we can.”
The new owners also inherited several photos and documents of the building from the previous owner.
“They have done a very good job of preserving the history of the building as well as displaying some stuff from pictures of the village,” said Village President Jason Arrasmith. “They have a display for the fire department in the back, and they have done a really nice job of highlighting the historic nature of the village. It’s a nice place.”
Banking is defined as the business activity of accepting and safeguarding money owned by other individuals and entities. Businesses that are not banks are not allowed to use the term “bank” in their business name without permission from the state.
In February 2020, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Division of Banking, Bureau of Banks, Trust Companies and Lending Institutions approved the name “Winston’s Old Bank.”
“The sense of history was very important to us, and it is a topic of conversation from our customers,” Noffsinger said.
Sidney seemed like the perfect place to open a wine and craft beer bar, said Noffsinger, a native of Champaign.
“For us, what I didn’t expect was how much people really welcomed us,” he said. “Here in the Midwest, we tend to be a tight-knit group of people, and we are a little nervous about newcomers. But the locals and regionals have opened their arms and supported us before we could support them. The well-wishes and the good tidings people have sent have made the different and gave us confidence in our business plan. Without realizing it, those people helped us in our success.”