To anyone who believes Lincoln Square’s best years are behind it, one of its proudest tenants respectfully offers this counterpoint:
“I love how Lincoln Square has become a post-modern mall full of health and wellness and arts-related, locally-owned small businesses — and a whole bunch of them owned by local women,” says KATHRYN FITZGERALD, the co-founder, co-owner and art director of Amara Yoga & Arts, which has called the Urbana mall home for 13 years.
“So many great businesses are there. Not just selling people stuff — which is why the malls everywhere are changing — but providing them with real experiences in the real world instead of on the screen. Creating community.”
This is Fitzgerald’s second act in Urbana, where she moved as a junior in high school after spending her younger years as a self-described serial kid entrepreneur in Lincoln, Neb. “I created many businesses as a kid, including my first kids camp at the age of 10; a candle-making business — melting down crayons; a neighborhood newspaper; a babysitting club; a detective service; and a Raggedy Ann doll company.”
After two years studying art history at the University of Illinois, she left for San Francisco in the early ‘80s — earning a master’s of fine arts, opening a gallery, teaching and starting two companies that made children’s clothes — only to return to Urbana in 1999, so her own kids could grow up in a smaller town and be able to walk to school.
The former Cunningham Children’s Home art teacher — who has “no desire to retire” from a job she still loves — took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 178th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... I hate them. They are a waste of time — and even bribing staff with food doesn’t work. I email or text instead.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … having Kids Yoga and Art Camp during COVID and the kids thanking us for not being afraid of getting COVID from them and having a ton of fun and creating a whole bunch of great art with them, along with practicing yoga and meditation, which we all desperately needed in 2020 and 2021.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... not being a leader. I do not like the idea of leaders and/or followers. I believe in inclusive collaboration.
I can’t live without my ... laptop. I use it all day long as most of the business is done through our website.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … flexible, kind and light.
On my office walls, you’ll find … art — lots of it.
My professional role model is ... Elon Musk — because he creates a whole lot of businesses designed to create a whole better future.
I’m frugal in that … I rarely buy anything and almost never eat out.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town … I wouldn’t want to trade with anyone else. My business combines everything I love: yoga, art, meditation and teaching kids yoga and art.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … not showing up, which has not been a problem in 13 years. My staff is incredibly wonderful and reliable.
I wind down after work by … hanging out with my dog and painting.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... chocolate and wine.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Art History 101 at the University of Illinois, because it exposed me to all sorts of incredible art, architecture and design — even though there were almost no female artists included in “Janson’s History of Art” in the early ’80s.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 8 a.m. — or as late as I can stay asleep. I’m not an early morning person and am really fond of sleeping and dreaming and recouping and recovering from waking reality.
The worst job I ever had was ... every fast-food job I had in high school. So boring and repetitive.
My exercise routine consists of … being pulled around the neighborhood by my Old English Sheepdog twice a day — and teaching and taking yoga classes five times a week or more.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 100. The pandemic made everyone afraid of everyone and everything. Being with other people in the same room — which is what my business is based on — was scary.
Yoga is the opposite of scary; it is all about peace and calm. So the thing that could really help people deal with the stress and the fear — yoga — was being labeled as something that everyone should be afraid of doing together.
We live-streamed classes for almost two years and built up a library of 200 on-demand classes. We still have students that only practice online, using our library, three years later.