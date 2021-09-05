Beyond the Boardroom: Barham Benefit Group's James Barham
The one thing in this world JAMES BARHAM simply cannot live without?
“My therapist,” he says, referring, of course, to his 36-pound Trex mountain bike.
When he’s not on the job, it’s a good bet that the owner of Champaign’s Barham Benefit Group is on his bike — pedaling 32 miles to Sidney and Philo and back, a trip of three to four hours, depending on the wind.
“So far this year, I’ve logged 4,000 miles,” he says, including countless visits to his favorite cycling spot — Homer Lake.
The arts enthusiast, who last year was honored with a Hearts of Gold award from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 92nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model is ... Jerry Ramshaw. I watched him begin his company with two houses and an old Jeep. He used to plow snow for extra income.
He has lent me his ear throughout my career and was invaluable when I decided to start my business. He’s a valued mentor, even during the times he’s giving me tough love.
My philosophy on meetings is ... I’ve always tried to manage as a team. We don’t have formal meetings but we regularly sit down and share ideas and make sure our clients are being served.
I’m frugal in that … I still take extra packages of Taco Bell sauce home and use as my main condiment.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … learning to lead yourself.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … I know what we do really affects people’s lives at times when it’s most difficult.
I take great pride in helping people in all aspects of the insurance process and try to make their lives less stressful.
The most challenging part of college was … enrolling in Parkland at age 21 as I was afraid to go because I couldn’t spell. I took night courses because I was uncomfortable being older than what I expected the average student to be.
My breakthrough came when Connie Hosier got me into the learning lab and arranged for an individual tutor. They discovered I was dyslexic.
In this case, labels worked because then I realized I had the ability to overcome my learning disability. This gave me the confidence to find my path.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … the client comes first. We focus on providing service to make our clients’ lives easier. We become a trusted arm of their HR department.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... going into business for myself. It was a difficult decision. The thought of doing it all myself without a team made me very nervous but I took the first step and never looked back.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... skydiving. I'm about to make my eighth jump. When I free fall, it’s the purest form of freedom I’ve ever felt.
I’m up and at ’em every day … at the crack of 10. I’m a night owl, which works well as other members of my team are morning people.
The worst job I ever had was … detasseling corn at 14. They’d pick us up at Kmart, we all stood in the back of a farm truck and they drove us out to the fields.
That year, it rained and we had to walk. It was hot, muddy, wet and miserable.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 7. The toughest part was my concern for our clients. Many experienced extremely difficult times but it looks like they’re all going to make it.
In that way, we’re extremely blessed.