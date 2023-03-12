Having spent his younger years in some of the world’s top destination cities — London, Paris, Brussels — CHRIS KNIGHT couldn’t wait to experience Chicago after landing a one-year gig in the University of Illinois’ School of Chemical Sciences.
Just one problem.
“I was amazed to find that (the job) was not, after all, located in Chicago,” he says. “I didn’t think I’d last a year here. And that was in 1984.”
Here we are now, going on 40 years later, and Knight still hasn’t left C-U. The chemist went on to open three bars (“like my phone,” he jokes), starting with the Blind Pig in 1990, and own one of Champaign’s historic homes, purchasing the 156-year-old Solon Mansion in 2018.
Knight took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 171st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … that ultimately, no matter what, I am responsible for whatever happens in the businesses.
Which means, in practice, everything from fixing the soda gun at 1 a.m., to making sure the bills are paid, to dealing fairly with random well-meaning but inebriated guests.
I can’t live without my … liver. OK, phone!
My favorite moment of all-time in this job was … chatting for hours with someone visiting my bar for the first time from Chicago. She later became my partner, and mother of our child.
My philosophy on meetings is … to keep them on track, efficient and quick, so as not to waste people’s time. And make them fun and entertaining if possible so they don’t become a dreaded part of the workday.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … fair, kind and, er, awake.
On my office walls, you’ll find … cables, Post-its, newspaper articles, unicorn tears …
I’m frugal in that I … shop at Aldi, wear out clothes, buy stuff at auction, never eat meat and walk whenever possible.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Chris Saunders, who owns several of the other bars in downtown.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … never escalate a difficult situation.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … drinking our flagship U of IPA, the best beer in the world. Shameless plug, I know.
I wind down after work by … after work? Don’t be silly. There is no after work.
The most beneficial college class I took was … surprisingly, Chemical Education. That was my undergraduate minor at the University of East Anglia, and deals with how best to teach chemistry, since for many people chemistry is second only to mathematics in being boring, confusing and hard.
It was fascinating, and touched on the psychology of learning and the history of chemistry.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 3 p.m.
My exercise routine consists of … running a 5k every day, and a 10k on weekends.
The worst job I ever had was … trying to keep my businesses afloat and viable once COVID hit.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10. It decimated our businesses. The bars were forcibly closed for months, and have not yet gotten back to anywhere like what they were pre-pandemic.
And our brewery sales were very badly affected, because all the bars across Illinois, where we distribute our beer, were also closed.