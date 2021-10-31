Should anyone on DAN SWARTZ‘s staff ever need a pick-me-up at work, all they have to do is wander over to BrownWoods & Associates’ in-house “brag board."
That’s where they’ll find the certificate noting the firm’s first-place showing in the landscaping category of The News-Gazette’s reader-driven People’s Choice competition.
It’s getting to be a familiar finish for the 42-year-old South Rising Road-based Champaign business, which three-peated in the category this year.
Even in a pandemic, business is good for BrownWoods and Swartz, who joined the firm in 1996, three years after earning his bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture/landscape design from the University of Illinois, and ascended to president in 2009.
The Shelbyville native and Savoy resident took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 100th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
When it comes to the one thing I can’t live without … family is too obvious. Remember the old saying “I want my MTV”? I would have a hard time not having music.
My philosophy on meetings is ... keep them to a certain length. Once you have identified the main agenda and solved it, there is no reason to keep going.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making decisions that are not going to make everyone happy.
As far as my favorite moment in this job goes … there are so many but the most recent was my work family pitching in and buying two playoff tickets for the White Sox. My favorite team.
I’m frugal in that ... I still have an iPhone 8. And I have shoes that are at least 10 years old.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … Do not ever lie.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... buying into ownership of this business. So far, so good.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a family vacation to Key West this past summer.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Landscape Construction at the University of Illinois. It was more than just the idea of the landscape project; it taught us how it actually gets built.
As for my business role model … I’ve never thought about a business role model because I never thought I would own a business.
We just love landscaping, working hard and doing it with integrity.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by … 5:45 a.m.
For my exercise routine … I had started back on the treadmill in the mornings but a new puppy has interrupted our sleep routine and made it harder to get up.
The worst job I ever had was ... a metal factory job while in college. What made it hard was they put you on areas with people who had been there a long time and I couldn’t keep up with them.
It just solidified I wanted a job that was outside.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10 — but in a good way.
People spending more time at home has made them realize they wanted to invest in a beautiful back yard. Some say they aren’t traveling, so let’s make this someplace we want to hang out.