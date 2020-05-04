CAROL ZuHONE’s one shiniest moment of many as owner of Savoy’s A to Z Painting?
That’s a cinch.
“Winning Small Business of the Year,” as selected by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, she says.
That was in 2011. Seven years later, she ended her 24-year run, selling the business to a trusted employee.
These days, she’s semi-retired, with plans to work at Legends Golf Course this summer, coach Champaign Central’s girls’ golf team in the fall (as she did in 2018) and dive back into Champaign Rotary West activities ASAP.
“I’m really missing my Rotary family right now since we can’t have meetings,” she says.
A Mattoon High grad, mother of two, grandmother of four and one-time owner/operator of a Baskin-Robbins franchise (1986-94), ZuHone took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 22nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model was ... my dad and my favorite boss, Mike Witwiki. I worked retail with him over Christmas in 1983-84.
My philosophy on meetings is ... keep them short and sweet and to the point.
The worst job I ever had was ... delivering cloth diapers. I had to take the ones from the week before back. It was only for a month.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... you are always on call.
I can’t live without my ... family or friends.
I’m frugal in that ... I clip coupons.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... don’t lie.
The most beneficial college classes I took were ... Accounting 1 and 2 at Parkland.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of ... walking, pickleball or group exercise six times a week.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... venturing out on my own — and it was well worth it. I was in business for over 24 years.