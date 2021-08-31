Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign chiropractor Dr. Mark Wertz
The people have spoken: For a bum back around here, there was no better chiropractor to provide relief in 2020 than DR. MARK WERTZ.
His Champaign practice finished No. 1 in that category in last year’s News-Gazette People’s Choice competition and will be hoping for a repeat when the 2021 votes are released early next month.
A Champaign resident who grew up outside Homer, then moved to St. Joseph just before high school, Wertz is no stranger to N-G awards, having also been named to our Central Illinois Business Forty under 40 squad in 2019.
The Illinois State grad and owner of Wertz Chiropractic took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 91st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was … being able to help my wife get through a difficult pregnancy with our first child.
Our baby boy was breech, which caused her unbearable, burning rib pain from 20 weeks on. The only relief she would feel would be after nightly adjustments for the last four months of her pregnancy.
He’s about to turn eight years old and my wife still talks about the relief that brought her when nothing else helped.
My philosophy on meetings is … that they typically aren’t very productive. We used to do them but it’s rare that we have meetings now.
Our staff consists of three people and we’re a tight-knit group. We talk when we have time, or we’ll communicate through a messaging system in our software. If something needs to be communicated, we can address it when it comes up.
The most beneficial college class I took was … accounting at Illinois State University. Accounting was my original major when I started college. That class taught me that I was in the wrong major.
I needed to change directions and study something that I was interested in and passionate about, which is how I landed as a kinesiology major.
From there, I set my sights on becoming a chiropractor.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making clear goals and expectations but then getting out of their way to let them use their skills and creativity to reach those goals.
Too often, I feel like when people are micromanaged, they are less motivated and less productive.
When it comes to business-related role models … I have several. My family is full of hard-working men and women. Throughout my life, they have shown me what hard work and integrity looks like.
I’m frugal in that … I still wear clothes that I had in high school. Mostly just when working around the house or in the yard but they’re 20-plus years old.
I also enjoy fixing anything that can be fixed and doing any and all household projects myself when I’m able to figure it out on my own.
The biggest business risk I ever took was … buying Pride Clinic. I was already in deep student debt from chiropractic school and purchasing this clinic from Dr. Paul Pride more than doubled that debt.
However, it was a great risk but has been an even bigger reward. I love my job and it was the perfect place for me.
The last purchase in which I indulged was … doing a complete remodel of our kitchen. It was a big project but we’re really happy with the way it turned out.
Luckily, we have amazing friends and family who helped us accomplish our goals in the function and look of the space.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5 a.m. — 4 a.m. on Saturdays — to work out before work and before the kids are awake.
My exercise routine … might seem a little ridiculous to some, but it keeps my mind and body in a healthy place.
At 5 a.m., I lift weights for an hour, four to five days per week. On my lunch hour, I run for 25 minutes and then lift weights for 35 to 40 minutes.
Saturday mornings, I play pickleball from 5 to 7 a.m. As a treat when I can find time, I like to run the trails at Homer Lake.
Sunday, I rest.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 1 for our clinic. When things slowed down, it allowed us to spend time on some other things, but it wasn’t long before things picked back up and we were busy again.
There’s a lot of job security when you’re helping people in pain. Until our “health-care” system starts focusing on treating the cause of symptoms instead of just treating the symptoms with medication, we’ll be busy.
More and more people are seeing the benefits of chiropractic and how much better they feel. With all the risks that come with surgery and medication, it’s a fantastic alternative.