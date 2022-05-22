Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County CASA's Rush Record
As far as RUSH RECORD is concerned, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a 1-to-10 scale would, well, break the scale.
“It’s been a 20 in the social service field,” says the 13-year executive director of Champaign County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA. “In our case, one of the most important things we do is see the kids we serve face to face whenever possible. When the pandemic hit, we couldn’t do that for a period of time so we had to pivot and get creative with virtual visits or visits with distance in the driveway.
“I’ll never forget telling our advocates we needed to pause visits for a short period of time. Their response was: ‘What about the kids?’ They never asked about their personal safety. That’s a testament to what they do every day. Needless to say, our pause in visiting didn’t last long.”
A Mattoon native and Champaign father of two, Record oversees a non-profit with 115 volunteer advocates who serve as the eyes and ears of the court for more than 400 abused and neglected children whose parents are the subject of court action in Champaign County.
Record took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 129th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they are important when they are needed and focused.
I had a meeting one time in a prior job where the agenda item was discussing whether we needed to have another meeting.
True story. I learned at that moment, I never would do that if I had a chance to lead an organization.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making unpopular decisions. Everyone likes to be liked but it’s not always possible to make the popular decision when you have to put the organization first.
My favorite moments in this job happen … any time we have a successful closure of a child’s case.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... pictures from my kids when they were little, a picture of Walt Disney with the caption “Let’s not lose sight of one thing, that it all started with a mouse” and a poster of the history of baseball.
When it comes to my business role model … I have been fortunate to be surrounded by many leaders since coming to CASA. From friends and family, to former and current board members and some people you just read about.
I also live with a really good one in Stephanie Record.
I’m frugal in that ... I don’t really buy a lot for myself; I’d rather see my kids have what they need.
I’m not sure we are always frugal in making sure that happens.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... this is a tough one. I’d like to switch with some coaches on campus but only if people weren’t allowed to critique my performance on social media.
I’d switch with POTUS on a day he was in the Oval Office and had a flight or two scheduled on Air Force One.
I can’t narrow it down — there are a lot of great people in this town that you could learn a lot from shadowing for a day.
I can’t live without my ... family.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … whatever you do, remember it’s for the children we serve.
I wind down after work by ... spending time at home watching an Illini game or other sporting event. Hopefully after cooking something on the grill. Better yet, attending an Illini game or sporting event.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... spending time in Maui with Stephanie a couple of years ago, which is far too long. Prior to COVID and prior to masks being a necessity.
The most beneficial college classes I took were … a law class or two that benefited me my in my former career as a probation officer and now in my current position.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by ... hopefully 6:15 — reluctantly.
As far as my exercise routine goes … let’s just say that it is far, far less than it should be.
The worst job I ever had was ... actually, one responsibility of a summer job I had working for the sewer department in Mattoon growing up as a teenager.
My best description appropriate for the paper is that when the solids are separated and then dry out, it needs to be scooped up and loaded on a truck. I’ll leave it at that.
When you got that assignment for the day, it couldn’t get over fast enough.