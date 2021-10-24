Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Forest Preserve District's Lorrie Pearson
The new executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District might not have become the boss she is today if not for that crummy first job out of college at a business that shall remain nameless.
“The worst job I ever had turned out to be one of the most influential on my leadership style. It provided so many examples of what not to do, I could write a whole column on just that,” LORRIE PEARSON says.
“It was my first job out of college and my first office job. It paid below-poverty wages to those at my level, expected us to work more hours per week than was physically or mentally healthy over the long run, and some of the staff were emotionally and even physically abusive.
“As awful as it all was, I feel fortunate to have learned at such an early career stage how not to treat people. I continually work on honing those skills and aim to create supportive and inclusive work environments in every job, even when I haven’t been at the helm.”
Pearson is about to begin week 4 on a job she was chosen for following Mary Ellen Wuellner’s retirement last month. The former community development services director for the city of Urbana took time out to answer Editor Jeff D’Alessio's questions in the 99th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … something that others have mentioned before in this column: knowing that everything I say and do is noticed and carries meaning.
I try to be intentional and authentic with my words and actions as a result.
I can’t live without … a good laugh. Laughter truly is the best medicine.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... last year, when we bought the mid-century modern house we sold in 2014 when we briefly moved away from the area. We loved that house and had been watching for it to come on the market because we couldn’t find another like it.
The generous windows both create energy by flooding the space with sunlight and encourage calm by bringing a sense of the outside in.
But buying something for more than you sold it for stings a lot.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... leaving a career in my comfort zone — community development — to take on new challenges in this position.
It was time to live out my dreams of protecting natural and cultural resources and helping others discover and be as awed by them as I am. I am confident that it will pay off.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be a great way to collaborate if they are done right. To be effective, they need a purpose and someone tasked with keeping the discussion on track.
I like having meetings in non-routine places, as incredible new ideas can be sparked by being in a different environment. Thankfully, the forest preserves offer many options to hold outdoor and walking meetings and wonderful indoor meeting spaces surrounded by nature.
And these options are available to everyone, not just those of us fortunate enough to work in a preserve.
As far as a business role model goes … I have many role models in the leadership realm. One that stands out for me at the moment is Brené Brown. She writes of the importance of leaning into discomfort.
Being new to my role, there is a lot I need to learn about the organization, which means I am operating out of my comfort zone. The only way to get beyond that feeling is to embrace it and just get on with filling those gaps in knowledge.
Everyone here has been immensely helpful getting me situated and up to speed, and I look forward to learning more each day.
I’m frugal in that … more often than not, I cook from scratch. It not only saves money, but it is also — usually — healthier and more delicious.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … we must all be honest and open with one another. What may be uncomfortable talking about is probably something that is critical to resolve.
So far, my single favorite moment in this job has been … meeting the talented and dedicated staff as I came on board. I received a warm welcome and am lucky to get to work alongside them.
A close second has to be hearing what I’m fairly certain were the calls of a bald eagle while in a meeting outside at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve.
As far as my morning routine goes … I have restarted my pre-pandemic habit of getting up by 5 or 5:30 am to work out, eat a good breakfast while catching up on the news, and enjoy a cup of coffee in the quiet of the morning.
When it comes to exercise … movement is very important to me to keep me both physically fit and mentally sharp. My summer regimen alternates something almost each day: biking, running, walking, strength training, kayaking and yoga.
Now that I work at a preserve with a News-Gazette People’s Choice Award-winning golf course, I look forward to incorporating golf into my routine again.
In winter, I substitute boxing — with a bag, not a person — for kayaking and biking. During the week, I aim for 30 minutes a day, with weekend workouts being more in the one- to two-hour range.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 9. Outdoor places like the forest preserves were where people turned to safely exercise, play, learn and connect with others.
Many recognized what we’ve known all along: that nature is essential. We welcomed thousands of more visitors to our preserves during this time. In fact, we saw record-setting use of the preserves during the stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020.
We also produced dozens of virtual educational programs and are ecstatic to offer some in-person outdoor programming this fall, including to school groups.
I am glad that we have been of service to so many during the pandemic, and extend an invitation to everyone to visit the preserves and explore them with me.