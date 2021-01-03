Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign CPA Denise Martin
The new year will bring with it a new job for 2016 Athena Award winner, 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade clown and charitable Champaign CPA DENISE MARTIN.
After 35-plus years, the audit partner is leaving the company that bears her last name — Martin Hood LLC — for a new in-town challenge.
The new chief operating officer for the Kirby Wealth Management Group/Northwestern Mutual took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 57th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... learning to balance that fine line between being friends with employees and being their boss. It is so much more enjoyable to just be a friend.
My business role model is ... hands down, my father. Over the past — do I have to say how many? — years, every time I was frustrated, did not know what to do or just needed practical advice, I would turn to him.
And looking back, he was always spot on.
I’m frugal in that ... I am married to Kim Martin. He makes me be frugal even when I don’t want to do so.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... if you come to me with a problem, be ready to propose a solution. I do not love when someone simply points out what is wrong.
My single favorite aspect of my job over the years has been ... being part of a team that is working on a major issue together.
As an example, I have been part of the COVID research team since March. Sad that we have to have a team for this, but I have had a blast working, arguing and coming to consensus with the team.
When it comes to the one thing I can’t live without ... I know the right answer is my family. But I love the sports and white-water rafting.
I will say I couldn’t live without Cubs games, Illini sports and rafting — as long as my family was with me.
My philosophy on meetings is ... do not just report, use the meeting to help solve a problem, and make sure you leave knowing next steps.
Mix that in with a bit of socializing and you have the perfect meeting.
The worst job I ever had ... doing dishes at a dorm that I lived in at Michigan State University. It was hard and dirty.
Some of the pots I had to clean were as big as me.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged ... I guess you could say I am into buying houses. We just bought a downsized house to completely renovate. Of course, until it is done, I am not sure it feels like a luxury.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... wow, this is a hard one. I guess I will go with my cost accounting class at the University of Illinois. I really enjoyed it.
And it helped me in one of the firm’s specialty areas — construction accounting.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:30 a.m., although I would prefer later. Maybe I can train myself with my job switch.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... well, it was four to five times a week for an hour at the YMCA, including classes. But since COVID, I make Kim do workout videos with me in the basement.
Same number of days but maybe we quit a little early. I look forward to getting back to my routine.