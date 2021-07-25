Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign Jewelers' Kari Smith
When she first started in the business — 22 years ago this fall, in sales at Browne’s Fine Jewelry — KARI SMITH‘s personal collection consisted of
“a stretchy band Timex watch.” It “has grown a lot since then,” she says. “My most recent personal jewelry design is a kite-shape diamond that I picked out for myself in Antwerp, Belgium on our last diamond-buying trip in the fall of 2019.
“I’m really hoping to get back there this fall. The diamond buying center and the selection of different diamonds is amazing there.”
May marked Smith’s eight-year anniversary as president/owner of Champaign Jewelers. A 2000 UI alumna with a bachelor’s degree in economics, she knew early on that she wanted to run her own business but took a little longer to figure out exactly what kind.
The Quincy native and mother of two — daughter Charlie, 7, and son Owen, 6 — took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 86th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... delegating. As a newer business, I’m used to wearing so many hats. It’s been a learning experience to let go of some responsibilities.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... adapting the store last year to being mostly online and keeping all of my employees working.
It really brought us together as a team and has taught us that we can overcome the biggest obstacles together and be successful.
My philosophy on meetings is ... have a set time limit. It is very easy to get caught up in all the great ideas.
My favorite moments in this job happen ... luckily, a lot. It’s when a new client tells me that Champaign Jewelers was highly recommended by their friends and family.
I can’t live without my ... family time. The end of the day, reading books to my kids, is my favorite part of the day.
I’m frugal in that ... I am more than happy to spend money on my family and my friends, but not on myself.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... that my employees are treated the way I would want to be treated.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... new Kate Spade purses.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Econ 437 — Game Theory — at the University of Illinois. It was really fun and taught me a lot about strategic thinking.
I knew this was the industry for me when ... I started working at a jewelry store part time while I was in college. I really fell in love with the industry. I earned a graduate gemologist degree through GIA (Gemological Institute of America) and I ended up managing that store for a long time.
When the opportunity came up to open my own store, I jumped on it. It has been a wonderful experience getting to celebrate all the milestones in my customers’ lives and every day is a new adventure.
I’m up and at ’em every day ... too early. I’m not a morning person but it’s the only time I can get to the gym.
My exercise routine consists of ... weight lifting three times week. Tennis — doubles and/or singles — two times per week.
And walking my giant dog every day. Walker is a coonhound, around four years old. We adopted him from Rescue Me Clifford last fall and he is a 90-pound gentle giant that may believe he is a lap dog.
When it comes to the worst job I’ve ever had ... I worked briefly at a call center in college and really didn’t enjoy it.
The work itself was not hard but my supervisor was unpleasant and I learned what kind of boss I didn’t want to be.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... definitely a 10 — but not all in a bad way. I’ve had a lot more time to spend with my husband (Steve) and kids.
My team has learned that they can overcome big obstacles and that the business can grow — even in a pandemic.