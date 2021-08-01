Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation's Kelly Hill
She coached Division I basketball at Nebraska and Western Illinois, directed development at Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and, for the past three-plus years, has led the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation.
And then there’s the part-time, short-time job you won’t find any mention of on KELLY HILL’s leadership-laden resume. The only position she’s had that falls under the “worst ever” category.
“During college, I was desperate for summer work and applied as a telemarketer for a pest control company while I lived in Phoenix,” she says.
“I had to make cold calls to random people reading a script something like this: ‘A black widow infestation has been identified in your neighborhood. XYZ Pest Control will be in your area to provide extermination in the next week. Can we stop by and check your home for black widow infestation while we are out?’
"The script was completely bogus. I quit.”
A mother of two with degrees from USC and Nebraska, Hill next year will mark her 30th year in C-U, where she originally moved for a job at Human Kinetics.
She took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 87th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... connection to my children.
Although they are both 20-plus now, listening to their dreams and challenges, supporting their mental health and inspiring them to follow their hearts to do more and be more gives me great daily comfort.
My philosophy on meetings is ... have a purpose to meeting that can’t be accomplished in some other form. If you are convening the meeting, be organized. If you are participating, be prepared to participate.
Provide followup opportunities for everyone to help with resolving, deciding or determining outcomes.
The most difficult thing about being a leader is ... balancing the input of many into developing the plan that supports the mission. Leadership calls us to shine the light on what the mission is and inspire those who are willing to do the work which moves the needle forward.
I’m frugal in … most everything, but I guess using coupons is still pretty old-school frugal. No sense paying more when something so simple is available.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... ice cream. I love ice cream — Culver’s, Jarlings, Dairy Queen, Baskin Robbins, Sidney Dairy Barn. All of them.
I also feel like ice cream is a luxury. I’m not really sure of the psychology behind it but every time I have it, it feels like I’m being very indulgent.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job is … delivering the “Prize Patrol” grant checks awarded to teachers in our public schools every year. The looks on teachers’ faces when we show up in their classrooms are priceless.
Teachers tell us they feel seen, heard and recognized for their “next great idea” to inspire their students. Directly supporting teacher innovation which inspires students to achieve and succeed — those are my all-time favorite moments every fall.
When it comes to my business role model ... I worked at Habitat for Humanity for five years. Their model of bringing people together by providing a “hand up, not a handout” was transformative to me.
If an organization can lead with hope and opportunity, we can invite and welcome all stakeholders. Through the community support Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation receives, we are able to provide grants for teachers to use their talents, imaginations and passions for connecting with students.
Too often, our teachers aren’t seen for their incredible perseverance and commitment to students and their families. During the pandemic, many recognized how integral teachers are to engaging students in learning. By providing a “hand up,” CUSF invests in educators so they can inspire students and motivate them for success.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... after 12 years as a college basketball coach, leaving coaching to move to Champaign for a job developing and promoting coaching resources at Human Kinetics.
As a former college athlete and coach, I never thought I’d leave coaching or athletics. The move to Champaign created many new opportunities and friendships.
In the 30 years that I’ve been away from coaching, I still use my “coaching skills” every day to help motivate, inspire and elevate others for success.
The most beneficial college class I took was … as an American Studies major at USC, where my favorite class was a senior level class that integrated many of the elements we had been studying — religion, politics, economics, culture and education.
The papers I wrote for that class really stretched me and helped me reflect on the value of everyone having a place at the table in America.
My lens of inclusion, welcoming diversity and striving for equity were all developed in this undergrad class.
As far as my one unbreakable rule of the workplace goes … my parents expected us to follow the Golden Rule, and that has always worked for me. “Do onto others as you would have them do onto you.”
It’s simple and powerful, especially today.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6:30 usually. After my walk, I like to sit and enjoy my morning backyard vibe before starting the day.
For my exercise routine … I try to walk a few miles each day first thing in the morning or right after work. During the basketball officiating season, I’m running twice that, two to three times a week.
I’ve dabbled in yoga, bought an e-bike, but shooting baskets in my driveway is still my favorite exercise.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10 on our schools, teachers and families. Many realized how valuable teachers are, and the importance of being together — especially for our youngest learners — face to face for instruction.
I am hopeful for the fall and encouraged that so many are committed to reestablishing these important teacher-student relationships that happen in our schools.