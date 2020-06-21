In case you missed February’s news flash — and given what would happen a few weeks later, we can understand why — there’s been a change at the top of one of the Midwest’s leading engineering firms.
Clark Dietz, with over 100 employees spread across 11 offices in four states, named Champaign’s CHARLES ‘CHIP’ CRADDOCK to the dual titles of CEO and president, continuing a career-long ascent that began with a promotion from staff engineer to chief electrical engineer two decades ago.
The two-degree University of Oklahoma grad, now in his 26th year with the Champaign-headquartered firm, took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 29th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that … I hate to see anything wasted, particularly time. We can never get back wasted time.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... not getting bogged down in details and focusing on the bigger picture — not an easy thing for an engineer.
I can’t live without ... my coffee in the morning. I can’t imagine life without it.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was … presenting the annual Clark Dietz President’s Award.
Every year, our staff nominates employees that provide leadership, creativity, high performance and support of our company values.
It is an absolute pleasure to give the award to a person that is held in high esteem by our talented staff.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … never lie. If you do, you’re gone.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... leaving AT&T Bell Laboratories and going to a consulting firm.
Going to work for Clark Dietz was the best business decision I ever made.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged … I love to play nice golf courses. Earlier this year, I played We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell, Arizona, and it was beautiful.
My business role model is ... our former CEO, Ken Nelson. He always did the right thing, was always professional, and never failed to put our employees and clients first.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Engineering Economics at the University of Oklahoma. Learning how to make good financial decisions has been a tremendous help, both professionally and personally.
My philosophy on meetings is ... try to have an agenda and stick to it. Always close the meeting by stating your understanding of what was said, reviewing the key decisions and assigning action items.
My exercise routine involves … lots of golf and walking in warm weather, but unfortunately, not as much activity in the winter.
The next big thing in my line of work is ... making a really good company even better.