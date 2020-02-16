Cindy Somers’ favorite moments on the job all have one common theme: They all feature her father, who taught her much of what she knows about the recruiting and staffing solutions business he founded and she now runs.
“Learning the business from him, learning about our community and being able to go to him as a supportive ear” are all cherished memories the Spherion Staffing owner has about Penn Nelson, who passed away a year ago in May.
A Champaign Central and Indiana University grad, Somers went to work for her dad in 1992, partnered up with him in 1999 and took over as sole owner in 2012. What started as a single shop in Savoy is now in three counties, with Spherion moving into Decatur in 2009 and Charleston in 2014.
You name the local award, she’s won it — 2011 Community Impact (from the C-U Schools Foundation), 2012 Athena (Champaign County Chamber of Commerce), 2014 Spirit of Caring (United Way), 2018 Entrepreneurial Excellence Management (Innovation Celebration).
Somers took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 11th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that ... I get two cups of coffee out of every K-Cup. And if you throw my pod away before I use it twice, I get annoyed.
My philosophy on meetings is ... short and sweet, but make them interactive and productive.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... trying to always be a good example.
My business role model is ... my father. He was an entrepreneur but a very hard worker. It didn’t come easy, but he never gave up. In the end, he made a difference in so many people’s lives, and that’s all that matters.
I can’t live without ... my family and dog. They make every day worthwhile.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... I really don’t think I have ever had a job I didn’t like. I do remember temping for my dad in the early days and the most interesting temp job I had was as Santa’s elf at Market Place Mall.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... don’t duplicate efforts. Make sure what you are doing is an effective use of your time and that someone else hasn’t already taken care of that.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Statistics at IU. I needed it for my psychology minor. The teacher told me I was going to fail and I should drop it. I wanted to prove him wrong, so I got a tutor and I believe I got a C. A beneficial life lesson, not so much the statistics or use of them.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... depends. I love to sleep. I have a great partner who does the morning routine of walking the dogs and making his family breakfast.I am very spoiled.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... I routinely think I really need to exercise more.
Coming up, the next big thing in my line of work is ... technology that is constantly changing and plays a role in how we work — even in the people business.