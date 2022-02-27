Beyond the Boardroom: City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom
Whenever ANDY QUARNSTROM finds himself in a pickle at work, the first person he usually turns to is a one-time fellow Champaign firefighter.
Or, as Quarnstrom knows him, Brother-in-Law.
“Pat Devaney was a local labor leader who became the president of the Associated Firefighters of Illinois and is now the secretary-treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO,” says Quarnstrom, the City of Champaign Township’s supervisor of nine years.
“In the 25 years I have known him, I’ve watched him successfully navigate so many new challenges with confidence and tact, and I try to emulate that in my professional life. When I have really challenging decisions or need to be talked off the ledge, he’s the phone call I make.”
In addition to the CEO job township voters elected him to do, Quarnstrom moonlights as a Champaign Fire battalion chief. He’ll mark 25 years with the department this summer.
The Aurora native, who attended Parkland College and Southern New Hampshire University, took time out from his township duties to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 117th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... fair, decisive and approachable.
When it comes to the last luxury in which I indulged ... we love to travel, both domestically and internationally. Although our accommodations aren’t usually luxurious, our travels are pretty unique. We want our kids to experience as much as possible while they can.
Our most recent trip was over New Year’s — we stayed in a rustic cabin in Colorado for five days. We went skiing and snowmobiling and enjoyed some family time without the distractions of life.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... art from our travels, pictures of my family, shadow boxes from fire department promotions and my college degrees.
If I could trade places for a week with any other leader in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... Coach (Brad) Underwood. I’m not sure how much success the team would have with me in charge but I’d love to experience a week of leading U of I basketball.
I usually wind down after work with ... something to do with sports. I love watching my kids compete.
If it’s not watching sports, I’m usually cooking dinner or working around the house. Both are pretty relaxing for me.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... treat those we serve with respect and dignity.
My philosophy on meetings is ... at times they are needed but I like to have an agenda and keep it concise.
At the township, we have a pretty collaborative working environment so scheduled meetings aren’t needed as often because we are constantly discussing what would normally be meeting material.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... making tough decisions. Not every decision is popular and not every decision is easy.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... delivering furniture to a family that was recently housed in the emergency family shelter that had been previously homeless. We were able to get donations of furniture and household items and we were able to personally deliver them to the family.
Knowing the difference that the township and its staff had on this family’s life — and seeing it first-hand — was powerful.
I can’t live without ... my wife, Erin, and children, Patrick and Ruari. They keep me grounded, give me so much joy and have supported me in my many professional and personal endeavors.
I’m frugal in that ... I buy almost all my clothes on sale. I just can’t justify paying full price.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... CIS 134 at Parkland — everything (almost) you need to know about Excel. I knew just enough about Excel prior to that class to be dangerous.
Spreadsheets help me organize information and make me so much more productive.
I like the fact that CIS 134 was a meat-and-potatoes class; I still use almost everything I learned in that class.
I’m up and at ’em by ... 4 a.m. three days a week, to work out. The other days, I’m up between 5 and 5:45. I’m a morning person, for sure.
My exercise routine consists of ... working out at RAW fitness Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 a.m. for an hour.
I love variety of the workout I get, I like the accountability I get with a trainer and workout partners, and I love to get it done early in the day.
When it’s nice out, I enjoy walking on the other days of the week both for body and for mind.
The worst job I ever had was ... Hardee’s when I was 14 and 15. I made $4.10 an hour. I was too young to work in the kitchen so I was on the register and cleaned the dining room.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... for sure, a 10. The impact isn’t all bad and in fact, a lot of good has come from the pandemic in regards to township government.
Some of the services we provide, and especially how we provide them, has changed in the last two years due to the pandemic.
Most of this change has been good and we will continue to operate in our new world moving forward but it has no doubt been challenging for staff and clients.