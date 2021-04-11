Two decades and change ago, DAVID CARROLL walked away from a good job in a world-renowned department at the university where he’d earned three degrees to become the first full-time employee of a startup he co-founded.
Regrets? Not a one.
“It has been all of wonderful, difficult, exhilarating, challenging, stimulating, frustrating, joyous, agonizing and provided me with 23 years of relatively stable work,” he says.
Carroll, who still serves as an informal co-advisor for UI aerospace engineering students, heads up CU Aerospace, a north Champaign-based LLC that identifies and develops new aerospace technologies.
The recipient of the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Plasmadynamics and Lasers Award took time out to to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 71st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my … Mac computer. My colleagues once made me agree to try a PC at work for three months. I had my new Mac computer the next day.
My philosophy on meetings is … try to keep them short and concise. If there is a problem or something that sounds not quite right, start asking questions and dig into the details.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … expensive wine, a bold red blend called “Rocket Science” by Caldwell Vineyards.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … balance. Trying to juggle company management — personnel, accounting, administration — with program management — technical, schedule, budget, reporting, deliverables — has gotten quite tricky as the company has grown.
In a large business, the leaders have a lot of assistants helping, but in a small business the leaders have to wear many hats.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … the day we achieved “first light” from our innovative new laser after five very hard and creative years by a great team of colleagues.
When it comes to my business role model … I have tried to follow a lot of the business guidance provided by Jim Collins. My business mentor was the first president of the company, Wayne Solomon.
I’m frugal in that … I like buying basic clothes at Kohl’s.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Incompressible Aerodynamics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It was a turning point in my understanding of engineering in large part due to the teacher — Professor Lee Sentman, who later became my M.S. and Ph.D. advisor and mentor.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be truthful and respectful.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m., when my two Golden Retrievers start stepping on me to get their breakfast.
My exercise routine involves … ideally, one two-hour game of doubles tennis and two 40-minute workouts on my Peloton per week.
But then reality hits. Tennis really took a hit during the pandemic.
As far as the worst job I ever had … I’ve never had what I consider a “worst job.” While I worked at McDonald’s part-time for almost four years during my undergraduate years, the job taught me what I consider very valuable experience in regards to what the “real world” is, how to work as a team with other people, job responsibility in general and how to interact politely and respectfully with customers.
The work I hated the most was my chore as a 10-year-old of mowing a half-acre yard with a 1973-vintage electric mower and dragging a 400-foot electric cord back and forth.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 3. Thanks to the PPP-loan program, we were able to keep all of our personnel employed, with most of them working remotely.
The largest impact has been program delays to multiple projects. Overall, we were lucky compared to so many small businesses in this country.