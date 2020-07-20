Beyond the Boardroom: DACC President Stephen Nacco
On a 1-to-10 severity scale, the impact of the global pandemic on STEPHEN NACCO‘s job has been somewhere in the neighborhood of a 10-plus.
“As in Twilight Zone-esque horror show,” says Danville Area Community College’s punchline-delivering president.
“Billions of people will remember 2020 as the worst year of their lives. One of the few benefits is that over the past four months I haven’t had to attend any rubber-chicken charity dinners.”
He kids. Running a community college with a $16 million annual operating budget in the age of the coronavirus is serious business, a role that DACC trustees selected the then-VP at New Jersey’s Union County College for right around this time four years ago.
The former Brooklyn-based New York City mass transit senior director, who holds degrees from three different Empire State universities, took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 33rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... remembering that 10 people who collaborate are a lot smarter than any single know-it-all boss.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is … if you see salsa and chips on the conference table, please don’t double-dip.
My philosophy on meetings is ... if they run for more than 90 minutes, you need to replace whoever’s running them.
Meetings that drag beyond 90 minutes are a waste of time. People need to get back to work.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … shaking hands during DACC’s 2017 Commencement with 71-year-old John Mauck, who earned his associate degree after dropping out for 51 years.
That’s what I call persistence.
I’m frugal in that … the ties I wear were originally displayed on the arm of a man in Times Square.
I can’t live without my … pistachios, raisins and coffee.
My business role model is ... the first two “Godfather” movies. I can identify with the “horse’s head in the bed” management style. I don’t include the third “Godfather,” which was horrible.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... leaving a 13-year career with New York City Transit Authority’s bus and subway system to come to work for community colleges.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a game-worn New York Yankees uniform.
The most beneficial college class I took was … a Chaucer course at St. John’s University back in 1980.
I had to memorize Middle English and can still entertain party-goers today by reciting the first 60 lines of the “Nun’s Priest’s Tale.”
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 3 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … 25 situps, 25 pushups, one bowling frame of Skittles, one at-bat in my retro wooden baseball game, 10 shots on the Pachinko machine, one try rolling a steel ball through the Labyrinth, 15 barbell lifts and 15 curls (about 75 pounds) and a five-mile run on a treadmill while reading Dickens.
The worst job I ever had ... working for my father’s tire store in New Jersey, although I met my wife there.
Though she was from Chicago, she went to graduate school in New Jersey and showed up one day at the store with a pair of flat tires.