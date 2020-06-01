Right around this time 20 years ago, DR. DANIEL WALK was honored as valedictorian of Mattoon High’s Class of 2000 and headed across town, to Lake Land College, on an academic/athletic scholarship.
And then, a year and change into his college baseball career, his back gave out.
“As comical as it sounds,” Walk likes to say, “I could not walk.”
That led to a visit to a chiropractor — a smashing success — and a new career calling for the pain-free future Ph.D.
He transferred to Illinois, interned with local chiropractor Dr. Scott Erickson, graduated summa cum laude, enrolled at Iowa’s Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduated summa cum laude for a second time and founded Mahomet’s Walk Chiropractic & Acupuncture in October 2008.
The Orange Krush alum, father of three and 2014 member of Central Illinois Business’ Forty Under 40 squad took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 26th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... tickets for our family to Disney World for spring break 2021.
Of course, that’s just replacing our 2020 Disney trip to California that got canceled this summer for a reason you could probably guess.
My philosophy on meetings is ... have them regularly and whenever they’re needed. Stay positive, make them short and sweet, and never ever start off with the line, ‘We need to talk.’
I can’t live without my ... chiropractor and my health. The spine protects our central nervous system, which controls our body, yet many — like myself growing up — take it for granted.
Most people do a better job taking care of their car than they do their own body and knowing what I know now and doing what I do, I couldn’t live without my regular ‘tuneups.’
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... addressing the needed change that gets everyone out of their comfort zone and adds more work to the plate.
When it comes to my favorite moment of all-time in this job … I can’t single out any one moment. But I’ve been moved to tears a number of times reading testimonials from my patients. Absolutely priceless.
I’m frugal in that … I’ve been wanting a new truck to haul our kayaks and paddleboards for about five years but haven’t pulled the trigger.
Instead, I jump my not-so-attractive ‘91 GMC Sierra, Big Blue, about every time we want to head out to the water.
When it comes to the workplace, my one unbreakable rule is … no drama.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... taking out a loan to start my practice on October 1, 2008 — just days after the major crash in our economy.
I made negative money for the first three years of practice but survived that time, am doing well and absolutely love doing what I do every day.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Kines 287 at the University of Illinois. I got to do an internship with Dr. Erickson, watch him get people well and was inspired from that point forward to become a chiropractor.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... lately, around midnight and 3 a.m. but then all the way up and at ’em at 6 a.m. with our super-hungry 11-week-old big baby boy.
My exercise routine these days … comes from daily walks and hikes with the family, paddleboarding, being on me feet all day adjusting patients, playing with my kids, planks and air squats while holding our newborn.
As far as the worst job I ever had ... I have always enjoyed working, even going in wet crawl spaces and hot attics to help my dad get the heat and air conditioning going for his customers.
If I could count the lack of sleep and numerous times I closed down the library at midnight while studying as a perfectionist for hundreds of exams throughout undergrad and chiropractic college as a job, that would definitely be the worst, most difficult job I ever had.