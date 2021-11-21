Beyond the Boardroom: Elite Bridal's Kaitlin Mennenga
Being in KAITLIN MENNENGA‘s line of work comes with its certain perks. The proof is in the Elite Bridal owner’s passport.
“My favorite moment of all-time in this job was when I got to travel to Barcelona and attend a fashion show and gala put on by one of our bridal designers,” Mennenga says. “It was so much fun — I love to travel, and Barcelona is a beautiful city.”
Next year will mark No. 10 since Mennenga founded the Champaign business that aims to help brides find “the dress that makes you ‘say yes.’”
A Sharpsville, Ind., native who now calls Mahomet home, she took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 103rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... no gossiping. Gossip can create a cancer inside the workplace and destroy it from the inside out.
The three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are ... loving, caring and kind.
I can’t live without my ... chai lattes. Ha ha. Some days, they are just necessary to make it through.
P.S.: Panera’s are the best.
When it comes to my frugal side ... I don’t think I can say I’m frugal at all. Not one of my strong points. I have expensive taste. Ha ha.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... managing so many different personalities and figuring out how to motivate each individual since everyone is different.
My business role model is ... myself, I guess. I have never really had any business advisors or mentors. I’ve had to learn as I go.
I am intentional about consistently learning and growing as a person and as a leader.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they are crucial and beneficial to hold on a regular basis in order to stay connected with your team and ensure everyone is on the same page and moving forward.
However, it’s important to keep things on task and worthwhile.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... opening Elite Bridal. It was a huge investment and a lot of work initially, but it’s been very successful and has definitely paid off.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a trip to Disney World with my kids. I love Disney, and I try to make trips and experiences in life a priority.
When it comes to my morning routine ... I am not a morning person, so it’s tough, but I have to be up by 6:30 a.m. during the week to get my kids on the school bus, and I am usually up by 7 a.m. for work on Saturdays and by 8 a.m. on Sundays for church.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... I try to exercise two to three days a week at the YMCA group fitness classes after I get my kids on the bus and before heading into work.
The worst job I ever had was ... probably waitressing in high school. It wasn’t bad. It was just very hard work. At least I made good money.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 10 overall. It has affected not only businesses and employment, but it has also affected our personal lives, our kids’ education and everyone’s overall mental health.
Really hoping we can get back to no masks and “normal” life very soon.