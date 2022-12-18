Beyond the Boardroom: Fisher National Bank's Mike Estes
“Once a Bunny, always a Bunny,” says Fisher-raised, Fisher-educated MIKE ESTES, who has spent all but three-and-a-half of his 47-plus years in community banking in his hometown.
Estes, who earned his associate degree in banking from Parkland College, put it to good use, joining Fisher National Bank in 1975 and serving as president since 1996.
His community ties run deep — Estes finished his term on the Fisher school board last year and also sits on the church council at Fisher United Methodist.
Debbie’s husband, Sam, Boyd and Tate’s dad and Kennedy and Olivia’s granddad took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 159th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... family. Long before I determined I wanted to be a community banker, I wanted to be a dad.
My wonderful wife has blessed me with “My Three Sons.” And now I am learning to be a grandpa, with two granddaughters.
On my office walls, you’ll find … Larry Kanfer photos of my grandparents’ wooded acreage south of Fisher, where I played as a kid; plaques from service on several boards and organizations; and two framed articles from The Wall Street Journal that I was photographed and quoted in.
My philosophy on meetings is ... keep the meeting focused and on the topic. It is very easy to get sidetracked and off on a tangent.
My professional role model is … Greg Lykins, a First Busey Corp. executive — and also a smalltown boy, from Bellflower, Illinois.
I became aware of Greg very early in my career when he was the tax accountant for the bank. When he left to get into banking, I followed his career with great admiration.
Little did I realize he apparently was following my career as well because one day many years ago, he called and wanted to have coffee. He informed he had been keeping track of how FNB was doing and encouraged me to continue working hard, with the goal of someday leading the bank.
That was such a vote of confidence from someone I respected and admired. The day after I was named president/CEO, I called and reminded him of that visit, told him how much it encouraged me and thanked him.
For someone of his standing in the banking community to take the time to meet with me, it will never be forgotten.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making the tough decision. I have always tried to lead by consensus and usually after all thoughts and ideas have been heard, the decision becomes clear.
But for those times that it is not, the leader’s decision will disappoint some. I feel that disappointment is diminished when those disappointed know their ideas were heard and respected, even though not shared.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … having the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois, our trade association that educates, advocates and lobbies for legislation that keeps community banks thriving throughout the state.
Also, being chosen to serve for six years as federal delegate for Illinois for the Independent Community Bankers of America, our national trade association, which does the same thing on a national level.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … faithful, fair, funny.
I’m frugal in that … I don’t think there is any part of my life that is not frugal. I feel confident my wife, boys and co-workers would all confirm this.
They call it being “cheap.” I say “fiscally responsible.”
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be accountable and accept responsibility for your actions.
If I could trade places for a week with any other businessperson in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Shad Khan. I can’t even imagine what a week in his life would be like, managing businesses all over the world, professional sports teams etc.
I don’t know Mr. Khan personally but have great respect for what he has achieved.
I wind down after work by … playing golf, when weather permits, with my best girlfriend. Fortunately, I am married to her.
Also, just working around the house. There’s always some project to do.
When it comes to the last luxury in which I indulged … I was fortunate to take a golf trip — guys only — to Pebble Beach a few years ago. My wife encouraged me to do so, even though she couldn’t.
Last year, I surprised her with another trip for her and me to Pebble Beach and a couple other courses. It, of course, cost me twice as much as the guys’ trip. I guess one time I wasn’t frugal.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Principles of Banking at Parkland College. Unfortunately, I do not remember who taught it, but I know it was a prominent banker in the area. It was the very basics of banking that provided a foundation to start building a career.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … normally 6:30 but it varies.
My exercise routine consists of … a brisk walk or slow jog, three to three-and-a-half miles a day. I do this every day and probably 95 percent of the time, it is outside — rain, shine, snow, wind, hot or cold.
The worst job I ever had was ... walking beans. I believe I started when I was probably 9 or 10.
It was cold, wet and many times muddy in the morning, and hot and humid in the afternoon. Mosquitoes and flies added to the misery. While it was difficult, I did this for my grandpa and uncle, which are great memories.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 10. The pandemic allowed community bankers across the country to show once again how important this business model is.
Fisher National, like other community banks across the country, was able to respond to their client’s needs, particularly business clients, with PPP loans that allowed them to survive through this crippling virus.
I don’t think I have ever been prouder of being a community banker than during these past two to three years.
