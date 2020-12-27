From Wayne Weber, who gave him his big break at Worden-Martin, MARK PELAFOS learned a lot about leadership and much of what he now knows about the car business.
And from the boss he had in a part-time job during his teenage years, the former Champaign Central Maroon learned the finer points of attention to detail — and that his future definitely wasn’t in kitchen work.
“When I was 15 years old, I washed dishes at Paradise Inn,” Pelafos said. “I remember the plates were real hot coming out of the dishwasher and Peter Tomaras looking over my shoulder inspecting the silverware and asking me to wipe off water spots.”
Pelafos has come a long way from his dishwashing days, winning Parkland College’s 2013 Distinguished Alumni Award and becoming one of the big wheels on the local automotive scene.
The chief operating officer at Ford City, Illini Nissan, Vermilion Chevrolet and Carmart took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 56th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is … always have a purpose and be prepared, make sure the right people are in attendance, and keep the meeting on track.
The last luxury in which I indulged in was … about two years ago, when I purchased a 2016 Shelby GT 350 Mustang — a toy I really didn't need.
When it comes to the hardest thing about being a leader … I don't find leadership hard as I believe in servant leadership. When I adopted this style of leadership, it made my role easier.
I can't live without ... my family, which includes our dogs Pebble and Lacey. Also, getting away occasionally to our favorite place in Michigan.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … the grand opening of Vermilion Chevrolet, Buick-GMC, Illini Nissan and Ford City. We spent seven years on the project and when it all came together it was great to see.
My business role model is … Wayne Weber, who has given me opportunity and guidance.
I also learned a lot from my father but he passed away when I was young and I didn't realize all that he taught me until later in life.
I'm frugal in that … I always look for clothes on sale.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is … not so much a rule but a goal — if my mom needed help and I wasn't available to help her that her experience would be handled in the same manner as if I helped her.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Introduction to Business at Parkland during the summer of 1980.
I'm up and at 'em every day by … 5:15 a.m.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I walk three miles a day four to five days a week, weather permitting, with a group from my neighborhood.