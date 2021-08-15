Beyond the Boardroom: Grand Prairie Friends' Sarah Livesay
And the award for the coolest office in East Central Illinois goes to … SARAH LIVESAY, local land trust executive director and eighth-year Champaign County Forest Preserve District commissioner.
The picture above — taken at Lake of the Woods’ Buffalo Trace Prairie — was her idea. After all, spaces like it are “honestly where most of the deals are done for me,” Livesay says. “My ‘office.’”
It’s been that way since 2017, when Livesay was named the first executive director of the non-profit Grand Prairie Friends, a Champaign County-based conservation land trust responsible for preserving, protecting and restoring more than 1,200 acres of natural areas across the region.
The nature-loving Eastern Illinois University grad and mother of two took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 89th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... annual vacations to Marco Island and the Smoky Mountains with my boys. When local nature sites are your office, it can lose its relaxing effect.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re essential, but the leader must be organized. Always use agendas. Every. Single. Time.
Assign a brave meeting conductor to monitor and pull conversations back on the rails should they stray from the meeting purpose.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... making permanent decisions that last forever. Each new Grand Prairie Friends preserve we protect is a promise for protection, staffing and restoration in perpetuity.
Working with my board to make decisions that impact the community and obligate the organization forever weighs heavy.
My business role models ... led by example. Working in conservation and parks since I was 16, I watched high-level superintendents and directors — Justin Grady at Mattoon Lytle Park and Brian Taylor at Homer Lake — step away from the desk to pick up trash, clean toilets and mow.
We all wear 500 hats in this field. “Other duties as assigned” applies to everyone.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... talk to me. Honest and frequent communication is essential; without this, there is chaos and less productivity — and less investment in each other and this work.
The biggest business risk I ever took came ... after years of planning, when we (the CCFPD board of commissioners) had to decide whether to proceed with asking the public for a tax referendum in the face of the unforeseen pandemic.
We decided this was our urgent duty to allow the community to take care of their aging preserve system, regardless of the timing.
Voters agreed, and the forest preserves are already receiving much needed infrastructure maintenance, roofs, etc.
As far as my favorite park goes ... I love all of our preserves equally. But just an hour south, our Grand Prairie Friends’ Warbler Ridge site in Charleston lets you escape with hills and ravines and trails very different from Champaign County terrain.
Loda Prairie helps you imagine the tallgrass prairie view of Illinois 200 years ago — taking a picnic to the overlook is a perfect Sunday.
All of the Champaign County forest preserves are just amazing.
Looking back on my days at Eastern Illinois ... public speaking became the focus of my work for the last 23 years, but was the worst grade I ever received at EIU.
In the non-profit and conservation worlds, you must be able to effectively communicate your story — in an engaging way.
Hope I’ve improved.
The worst job I ever had was ... in high school, when I delivered balloons dressed up in character costumes for a party store.
Barney the dinosaur was a big hit back then. Kids squeezed and kicked while over-indulged adults were worse. Not my best gig.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a subscription to the Calm App on my phone. Believe it or not, managing 11 nature preserves across 130 miles can be stressful.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been an ... 8. Nature did not get the message we were in a pandemic. Trees had to be planted, prairies cared for, so staff continued in the woods and beyond. But fundraising events to pay for this work had to stop.
On the bright side, more people explored their local nature sites and became more informed about the vital role they play in our communities.