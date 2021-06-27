Beyond the Boardroom: Habitat for Humanity's Chad Hoffman
No one’s giddier to see COVID case counts and positivity rates continue to plummet than CHAD HOFFMAN.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been a hard nine for the organization he leads — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
“We had to close our ReStore for multiple months, our homeowners lost hours and jobs, and we weren’t able to build with volunteers.,” Hoffman says. “It completely changed what we were able to do as an organization.
“Both of my kids are also in school, so that has been a challenge during the last 18 months.”
A 2011 Central Illinois Business Magazine Forty Under 40 honoree, Hoffman has held a number of leadership roles in the area — marketing director at Human Kinetics, CEO at Rogards, executive director of the Mahomet Area Youth Club and, for the past two years and change, executive director at Habitat.
The University of Dayton grad took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 82nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... it is always difficult to make decisions that are best for the organization that can negatively impact individuals.
My favorite moments in this job happen ... every time that a homeowner moves into a Habitat house. It’s such a joyous and transformative experience that they are all my favorite.
I can’t wait to have the celebrations fully in-person again.
When it comes to the last luxury in which I indulged … I have never been to Mexico, and my kids are both teenagers and vaccinated. We are taking a family trip to Cancun this summer.
I can’t live without my ... Outlook calendar. It’s vital to ensuring that I stay on top of meetings and tasks.
If items aren’t on my calendar, there’s a good chance that something gets missed.
I’m frugal in that ... I refuse to get the damage on the front of my car fixed.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... be honest.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by ... 5:30 a.m. normally but I never set an alarm.
As far as the most beneficial college class I took … I met my wife in a New Testament Religion course at the University of Dayton, so that’s the most beneficial.
My philosophy on meetings is ... it’s important to have an agenda for meetings to keep them on track.
The biggest business risk I’ve ever taken was … jumping from owning a for-profit business into the non-profit world.
It has been the biggest risk but also the most rewarding.
The worst job I ever had was … working on the fryers at a fast food establishment for a summer during high school. I had burn marks all over my arms when I went back to school.
When it comes to my exercise routine … I help coach my son’s soccer team two days a week and play with the boys occasionally.
I also help move furniture in the ReStore, the thrift store supporting our house builds, a couple of times a week. After soccer season, I’ll get back to a more normal routine.