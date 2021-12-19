Beyond the Boardroom: Human Kinetics CEO Skip Maier
He’s had plenty of memorable moments since being bumped up to the top of the org chart but none were quite as special as SKIP MAIER‘s favorite day at Human Kinetics.
“The day I learned I had been selected to be CEO,” says Maier, who succeeded longtime head Brian Holding in January 2016, less than three years after joining the Champaign health and fitness publishing company. “There have been many great moments over the last five-plus years that I’ve been in this role, but that moment was a culmination of many years of hard work, and to be recognized and rewarded with such a huge responsibility filled me with great pride.
“Remembering the look on my wife and kids’ faces when I went home that day to share the news still brings a smile to my face.”
An Evansville, Ind., native with a psychology degree from Vanderbilt, Maier worked in scholarly publishing for the American Psychological Association in Washington, D.C., before moving to Champaign eight years ago.
He took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 107th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model is … Human Kinetics’ founder, Rainer Martens. He was a renowned scholar at the U of I and sport psychologist first and foremost, but his true calling was as an entrepreneur.
He was already semi-retired when I joined HK in 2013, but I was lucky enough to spend significant time with him in my first five-plus years in Champaign.
And even though he is now in his late 70s and fully retired from HK, his entrepreneurial spirit has not diminished. In addition to his role in envisioning — and funding — the new Martens Center currently under construction in Champaign, he and his wife Julie have recently led the creation of a mecca of pickleball near their home in northeast Florida.
I’m frugal in that … I like good coffee, but I don’t like spending lots of money to fuel my addiction — at Starbucks, e.g. — so on most days, I’m fine with coffee at home from my $30 Mr. Coffee traditional drip coffeemaker.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be a useful and necessary part of a productive and healthy work environment, but I don’t like hearing when people feel like they haven’t gotten work done because they’ve “been in meetings all day.”
If there is not a specific agenda of items for which the meeting is the best way to tackle them, cancel the meeting.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … listening but not responding to every criticism that might come your way. You can never please everyone.
I can’t live without my ... family. They bring me much-needed laughter on a daily basis.
Also, my first cup of coffee in the morning — I really need that.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … treat everyone with respect.
The biggest risk I ever took was ... more of a personal risk than a business one. Moving my family here almost nine years ago from Washington, D.C. to take a job at Human Kinetics seemed like quite a risk at the time.
We didn’t know Champaign-Urbana and had no family or friends in the area. We agreed to give it a couple of years, and I’m glad we did.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... home exercise equipment and a really good pair of running shoes.
Tip on shoes: go see the staff at Body-n-Sole in Savoy — they are part of the reason it feels like a luxury.
The most beneficial college class I took was … in graduate school at the U of I’s Gies College of Business: Executive Leadership & Teams with Professor Gregory Northcraft.
Not a week goes by that one of the many insights and lessons shared by Professor Northcraft about leadership, group dynamics, negotiation and organizations does not pop into my head.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine involves … six days a week, a mix of weight training and running, as well as chasing around 12 8- and 9-year-old boys a few times a week.
I coached my son’s u10 soccer team this fall. I wasn’t expecting that to be exercise, but was thoroughly exhausted after each practice.
The worst job I ever had ... was also my first — and one that doesn’t seem to exist any longer — a newspaper delivery route when I was 11 or 12. The Evansville (Ind.) Press.
Riding my bike around the neighborhood on summer afternoons tossing papers on front porches was a breeze, but delivering the early morning Sunday edition before 6 a.m. in January was not.
What made it the worst job, however, was that I hardly made any money doing it. Subscribers would call the paper to subscribe, the paper would then add houses to my delivery list, but it was my job to collect all subscription payments on a monthly basis.
I had to pay for the papers up front, so my making money in a given month depended on subscribers paying me. I would call, knock on doors and leave payment slips in the paper itself, but without fail a good portion of folks would successfully avoid paying me each month.
There were many months that I barely broke even. Many good lessons learned.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10. Like many, I’ve struggled with the loss of personal interactions with friends, family and colleagues. Not until it was taken away did I appreciate how important that was to my own well-being.
Video calls have been a great alternative for staying connected, but it is certainly not the same.
The positive is that I have spent more time with my immediate family as we’ve have struggled through the last 20-plus months together.