Beyond the Boardroom: Illinois Rocstar President/CEO Bill Dick
What do three of the world’s best-known billionaires have in common with the CEO of a successful simulation science small business based in Champaign?
“One aspect of Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is especially attractive to me: All are ‘work hard, play hard’ business leaders,” BILL DICK says. “Each has worked very hard and with great focus to grow beyond anything others have ever done.”
Dick, who spent 32 years in the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering before launching his own company, takes both the work and play parts seriously, as evidenced by his answer to our “last luxury in which I indulged” question: “My wife and I going on a 12-day anniversary trip to Bora Bora. The trip was wonderful. Two days of travel at each end provided enough of a mental break that the days in the French Polynesian sun were stress-free.”
The University of Delaware grad took time out from his job running Illinois Rocstar — which provides predictive modeling and simulation software and services for industry, science, defense and security — to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 95th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... be nice to one another. We should be able to disagree without becoming disagreeable.
I’m frugal in that … I buy used cars and run them for years. I especially like “American metal.” I am currently driving a 2018 Chrysler 300. This is the third 300 that I’ve owned since 2004.
When it comes to the hardest thing about being a leader ... as the president and CEO of a modestly sized, high-tech company — we have 27 employees, most of whom are under 30 years old — the hardest thing is separating my leadership time from time devoted to business tasks.
I take my role as mentor very seriously, but the immediate sometimes overshadows the important. Being the CEO of a small business also includes sales, finance, governmental relations and myriad other “distractors.”
One of my two favorite moments in the job happened ... on the second day the company was in business — June 12, 2007. On that day, we received our first U.S. government R&D contract. While initially small in size, it assured that we would be able to remain “in business” for the next year.
The other one was in mid-summer last year, in the depths of the COVID-19 debacle. At that time, Illinois Rocstar crossed the 25-employee barrier, which meant 25 families in Champaign County were part of the Illinois Rocstar team.
I can’t live without my ... MacBook Pro. It and I are best buddies; I never go anywhere without it.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... using all of our PPP money — the COVID-19 Payroll Protection Plan — to hire new employees last summer to expand the staff by 30 percent.
So far, it has paid off. Let’s give it another year or two to settle out. We used the funds to greatly increase our web-side presence and expand into some new technological areas.
The company started 14 years ago in engineering simulation of solid rocket motors — think NASA and (the Department of Defense) — but over the past year has added a substantial program in modeling for subsurface engineering — think geological carbon storage and oil and gas. Dr. Mark Brandyberry, our chief technical officer, has led this effort.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they need to be useful, or they shouldn’t be held. However, this is far easier to say than to execute.
Private one-on-one meetings are great for mentoring and assuring that our staff and I are of like mind. Illinois Rocstar has several short, less-than-five-minute standup meetings on a daily basis with small groups of staff who are working on individual research and R&D projects.
I also host a couple larger meetings every other week to review progress that is of interest to the group. Since we have a young and technically vibrant staff, we have slightly more frequent group meetings that assure we are focusing on our products.
I go into every meeting with an agenda. For larger meetings, the agenda is published before we start; for one-on-one sessions, the agenda is rarely shared.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... probably a human behavior course in 1991 as part of the executive MBA Program at UIUC.
I remember vividly talking through and debating a book entitled “Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion” by Robert Cialdini. I am an engineer by training, so the thought of including one of the “soft sciences” in my career seemed, well, far-fetched.
It wasn’t, and it isn’t. I still use the principles taught in that college class in my daily life.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... about 7:15 a.m., but I rarely get to sleep before 1 or 1:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of ... full-court basketball and yard work. I try to get to the UIUC ARC three times a week during lunchtime to play basketball with a very active group of university faculty, staff and community members.
In truth, I think that sometimes they simply tolerate my game.
The other is working with my wife, Katrina, to maintain our homes in Champaign and at Bayles Lake. Both are critical to our mental well-being.
As far as the worst job I ever had goes ... I have been blessed with almost nothing that would be listed under “the worst job I ever had.” That said, I had one supervisor who would fall under “the worst boss I ever had.”
I spent 32 years in the UIUC College of Engineering, developing and managing large research centers and institutes. In all that time, and indeed in the nearly 50 years of work, only one person stands out as “worst boss.”
In the waning years of my time at the university, I worked with a boss who nearly refused to read more than a short paragraph about anything business- or technically-related, had come into the position with the goal of using the institute as a steppingstone to an outside opportunity, and seemed to care little for those in the organization.
This was a tough row to hoe for someone who had never had a “worst job.”
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 3 overall, though it started worse, as a 6.
Positives included the unanticipated benefit of the PPP-enabled business expansion, the fact that we didn’t stay home long enough to adversely affect staff interaction — we were out of our offices from mid-March to mid-June 2020 — and enough physical space in our offices to remain distanced and safe.
The principal negative was that there were no face-to-face meetings and visits with customers and hence very poor sales opportunities, especially for new ventures.