Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
She makes a living as a licensed broker at Keller Williams. But there’s another section of DAWN COYNE‘s resume that shares top billing.
“I have a passion for serving our community through helping to reduce crime in our neighborhoods by helping to provide an avenue for citizens to report crime anonymously,” says Coyne, who graduated with a criminal justice degree from Parkland at age 33, has volunteered with Champaign County Crime Stoppers since 2008 and is among three Crime Stoppers USA board representatives serving on the organization’s international board.
Coyne was born in St. Joseph and raised in Urbana and Mahomet, where she bought her first home in 2010.
Brian’s mom and Zach’s wife took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 191st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... if it can be done by email, text or phone call, let’s do that. While I find a lot of value in face-to-face interaction, I do not appreciate wasting anyone else’s time, or mine.
If we do have a meeting, it should be productive — I like to have an agenda and lots of great conversation about new ideas and how we will execute them.
I can’t live without my ... podcasts. I listen to a wide variety, depending on the day and time. Currently, my lineup includes: The Ed Mylett Show, Crime Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, CounterClock and any other investigative or motivational podcast I can find to binge.
I recently found a local podcast called HyperLocal and I have enjoyed listening to local guests on that show. Fun fact: My friend Troy Daniels and I did an investigative podcast series on a local murder on his podcast True Crime Takedown.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … a judge or an attorney. Their line of work has always been interesting to me.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … realizing that leadership is about leading myself first and being the most self-aware version of myself that I can be.
It really dictates how a vision for our team is formed, how I take care of those that I lead, how I take care of clients and how I respond to any situation. I know that when I lead myself well, I will have the best possible reaction to any situation that arises.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … attending our Keller Williams conference, called Family Reunion, in February 2022. I had attended annually many times before that, yet this time, I decided I wasn’t going to hang out with anyone I knew before going to this event.
This decision made me leave my comfort zone, and I met some of the most amazing people on that trip — the best part is, they live all over the world. It helped me realize, even more, that our world is so small yet holds so much opportunity for us all.
This was also the trip where I was introduced to the Keller Williams sports and entertainment community. This is a niche and elite group of about 1,000 agents chosen from our company of 185,000 agents across the world. I was honored to qualify to apply and be accepted.
Of course, I will help any clients with large or small purchases; this specific group focuses on privacy, professionalism and discretion for clients in the sports and entertainment space.
Our network of agents in this group is top-notch and I have met some of my best friends because of this group. I have also strengthened the quality of the agents I am able to refer my clients to across the world. I am able to spend time with this small group of agents one-on-one and get to know them and the kind of businesses they run.
This has allowed me to make connections for clients to great agents that I trust to take care of them anywhere in the world they want to move and/or invest in real estate. This group has multiple specialized training sessions each month that strengthen my skills with all clients, not just sports and entertainment.
Had I not left my comfort zone during this trip, I wouldn’t have found this new group or had these great opportunities and friends.
When it comes to a professional role model ... I don’t know that I can name just one. I have a few that I look up to for different reasons. Either they carry themselves really well, I admire their business sense, I love their social media presence or they are super insightful.
One person I can always rely on is my business coach, Jeff. He and I talk each week and it normally starts with how I am taking care of myself each day, then leads to my personal and business life. He always seems to have the right questions to lead me to a realization of what needs to happen next and helps me make sense of any situation.
I’m frugal in that … I love TJ Maxx for clothes — but I really have to be in a patient mood for shopping there.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … always be yourself; there’s no one else like you. Always tell the truth and always do the right thing.
On my office walls, you’ll find … a map of the U.S. and the world with tacks of all of our referral partner agents; tracking boards for current listings and contracts; our goals for the year; and our mission, vision and values.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews deals with … their life story. Keller Williams teaches us to go very in-depth when we hire anyone and the life story reveals a person’s programming around work, money and motivating factors in their life.
It is a huge portion of the interview and the most revealing portion as well. It is helpful in determining the true person I would hire, as well as very helpful for our working relationship.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … check the multiple listing service and other resources for new listings. We have so many buyers searching right now — it is super important to stay on top of this.
For lunch … when I can get out of my office in Champaign, I love Chophouse in Mahomet for a great working lunch. The staff is always friendly and their grilled chicken and bacon salad with buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing is my absolute favorite lunch.
I wind down after work by … cooking a fresh meal — if I have time — and sitting on our covered back porch, telling my husband about my day and sipping a glass of red wine.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... taking a trip with my 19-year-old son, Brian, to Seattle. In January 2023, Brian’s father passed away unexpectedly and his father was from Seattle. So we took a trip to remember him together.
I was able to show Brian all of the places I remember from visiting Seattle — and living there for a very short time in 2006. We got to see a Mariners-White Sox game, a concert at Lumen Field, Snoqualmie Falls, the Olympic Peninsula, downtown Seattle and more.
We were also able to spread his father’s ashes in two special places. It was great closure for both of us and a great bonding experience.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Illinois Law with Troy Lozar at Parkland College. It was an eye-opening class that taught me to pay attention to detail, see things in a different way and that real-world examples are so important to learning for anyone.
As far as the last good book I read goes … I won’t go cliche with a business book — even though I read, or technically listen to, plenty each year. I do read a lot of true crime stories and I have read multiple books about the Casey Anthony trial from different authors.
I enjoyed each of them because they gave different opinions and perspectives on each item in that case. I like to explore other perspectives on different subjects.
I’m up and at ’em every day … between 6:30 and 7 a.m. I meditate in my hot tub each morning — yes, even in the Illinois summer heat — then get myself ready to leave the house. I like to be grabbing coffee no later than 8:30 a.m., then be at the office between 8:45 and 9 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … nothing crazy, just a small amount of pilates exercises and stretching. I focus mostly on my diet to keep myself healthy.
The worst job I ever had was ... detasseling corn at 14. I was always playing in the dirt when I was a kid but the cornfields and I didn’t mix. I think my parents were nice enough to let me quit after day 2.
The first job I ever had was … delivering papers for The News-Gazette. My sister and I worked the route while living on Country Squire in Urbana. My mom would know for sure but I think I was 7 or 8 when we started.
Back then, we had to go collect the subscription money in person and be sure papers were delivered each weekday afternoon and weekend mornings.
It was hard work but I think it taught us a lot at a young age and we got to know our neighbors really well — many of which I still remember.