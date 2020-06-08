Much of what’s made KELLY FINET the beloved boss that she is came from her own experience growing up in Monticello and working over the summer for a popular plant manager at General Cable.
His name: James See. Or, as Finet better knew him, Dad.
“He passed away from cancer when I was 26. I worked for him in the summers and was around the plant a lot growing up,” she says. “I admired how he treated all of his employees with such respect, from top to bottom.
“He also gave me some of the best advice that I still adhere to today — surround yourself with great people, and they’ll help you be successful.”
Finet took what she learned from her father, mixed in a few of her own touches, and opened Kelly’s Accounting in her hometown in 1988.
The 1981 Monticello High grad and former Illini volleyball player took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 27th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule in the workplace is ... I will be flexible to a fault with you on hours worked, days worked, etcetera, but promise me you’ll get your work done.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... trying to keep everyone happy. I’m a pleaser, and there are a lot of personalities and schedules to work with.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... leaving a well-paying full-time job when I was 25 to start Kelly’s Accounting/Guardian Angel Consulting.
I had started my family and wanted the flexibility to not miss anything my kids did, just like my parents did for me. So I started this business in 1988 to give myself the flexibility I needed to make that happen.
It has been a huge payoff in many respects. Here we are 32 years later, and going stronger than ever.
My philosophy on meetings is ... come prepared, preferably with an agenda, and keep it efficient.
As far as my favorite moment of all-time in this job ... I have great moments every day. I love what I do and couldn’t pin down one thing. I have great clients, and I relish in their successes and anguish in their failures.
I can’t live without my ... husband of 35 years — and I have four amazing children and five granddaughters who we can’t spend enough time with. They are, and always have been, the light of our lives.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... my 2018 BMW X5. Navy with dark tan interior. My mom handed down her love of nice cars to me.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... I thrive on my exercise routine, and if I can’t do it, you probably don’t want to be around me.
As a former UI volleyball player, I never got it out of my system. I work out six to seven days a week. I run, bike and swim in the summers, do body workouts, power walks. Thirty to 60 minutes a day unless I’m training for a longer race — I have a Disney half-marathon coming up in November, I hope.
I love to hit the local race circuit for 5 and 10ks, and my favorites in the summer are mini-triathlons. Cycling is my strongest area, so I really enjoy the tris.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 4:30 during tax season. Rest of the year: 6:30.
On a 1-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic on my business is ... probably an 8. It has really turned the office routine upside down.
I have a couple of employees working from home because their young kids are home. The well-oiled machine that we have in tax season is trying to keep chugging, but it’s hard to keep everyone in that mode after four intense months of work.
My staff needs a break from the intensity, and so do I. The stimulus package — in particular, the PPP loans — have really added a lot of work to our plates and will continue to do so through the forgiveness phase.
But it’s worth it to see these small businesses get some financial support to try and get them through this very stressful financial time.