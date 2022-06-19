For KEDDY HUTSON, the greatest moment in a career full of them came years after he’d earned his second degree from the University of Illinois and moved back to his hometown of Monticello to set up shop.
It was “when I finally came to the realization that I was in fact living my dream of having a varied architectural practice, teaching design at the university and founding a number of design-build partnerships while still having time to contribute to my community,” says the principal at Kennedy Hutson Associates.
This year marks 40 since Hutson became a licensed architect, while living in Colorado at the time. The 1979 UI grad returned to his home state in 1987, working eight years at Champaign’s Architectural Spectrum before starting his own practice in Monticello in 1995.
The Allerton Park regular took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 133rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
If I could trade places for a week with any other local business owners, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Brian and Courtney McKay of Art Mart, who seem to be living the popular mercantile fantasy that I’m sure many of us have had.
They have a unique business model that allows them to take risks and evolve over time. I’m sure I wouldn’t last the entire week.
I can’t live without … the support of my small but thoughtful family. And my dog.
My philosophy on meetings is … they are necessary insomuch as people need to feel informed, but in my field, ongoing collaboration is even more important to ensure that everyone is up to speed and invested in the projects.
I’m frugal in that … I’m the grocery shopper and cook at our house, and I’m nearly obsessed with buying what’s on sale and building each next menu around leftover items from two days before.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … probably walking the line between giving enough direction based on my knowledge and experience while still encouraging different viewpoints and growth of the participants.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … idealistic, generous and interested.
On my office walls, you’ll find … an abundance of physical chip board models that I constructed for past projects prior to the advent of 3-D computer modeling.
When it comes to my business role model … for better or worse, I don’t think I have an actual business model, preferring to think of my work as a true architectural practice.
I have, however, admired other historic preservation advocates, such as Champaign’s own Jeff Mellander, who worked with one of my professors, the late Jack Baker, to turn a passion for preserving buildings into exemplary projects marrying our local history with modernist design.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … have an honest appreciation for the work we do.
I wind down after work by … it varies, but I love to take my dog for end-of-the-day hikes at Allerton Park.
Alternately, I enjoy meeting colleagues, friends or family for a happy hour beer, especially on a beautiful afternoon at one of Champaign or Monticello’s many outdoor venues.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged goes … I like splurging on hotels when traveling. The most recent was a short stay at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, where we took the horse-drawn carriages to and from the Woods Restaurant, built as the children’s playhouse/theatre for the adjacent Inn at Stonecliffe, which was the summer mansion for the Cudahy meat packing family from Chicago.
The most beneficial college class I took was … a graduate design studio in the Architectural Department here at Illinois taught by Harold Young. It was a create-your-own program type of studio and I used my hometown as a subject.
I credit this class for building my confidence as a designer and for cementing my lifelong reverence for historic architecture.
In second place was a business class in Real Estate Finance, Appraisal and Construction taught by Michael Crean at the University of Denver, where I attended for my MBA.
It broadened my knowledge immensely and enabled me to pursue the design-build part of my career.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by … 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine lasts … about 45 minutes every weekday morning, including some combination of a weight machine, a treadmill and a rowing machine. Then I get out when I can to hike late afternoons, weather permitting, and I dial that up on the weekends.
The worst job I ever had was … as a laborer on the construction site of the Monticello Grain elevator after my junior year in college.
I must have been desperate. I was put on a detail bending rebar in arc lengths to be used as reinforcement in the concrete silos.
The second week, they had me standing in a trench in knee-deep water tearing out plywood forms with a crowbar in 90-degree heat. I lasted another week and then just didn’t go back.
They paid at the end of the week, so it encouraged this kind of turnover.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … let’s say 7. There was certainly an impact, but it wasn’t all negative. There were definitely benefits to staying closer to home; the slower pace allowed time to catch up and try some new things.