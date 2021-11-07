Beyond the Boardroom: Loman-Ray Insurance Group's Brian Loman
As unforgettable father-son moments go, it’s one that happened when BRIAN LOMAN was grown up and out of the house that he cherishes as much as any.
“When my father — Lyle Loman — trusted me to purchase and assume ownership of the agency” that he’d started and bears the family name, Brian says of his single favorite experience in the insurance business.
What started as a side gig for two teachers (Lyle and Sue Loman) looking to make some extra cash led to Brian’s dad purchasing a small firm in 1981, which he grew, and grew, before turning it over to his son, who’s grown it even more.
Brian Loman, now a 21-year veteran of the industry and president of Champaign’s Loman-Ray Insurance Group, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 101st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... mini vacations to Marco Island to decompress. It is the one place I can truly get away from work and relax.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... the many challenges we face that are beyond our control.
I’m frugal in that ... I still own and wear T-shirts that I have had for over 10 years. Someone in my household doesn’t appreciate that as much as I do. LOL.
My business role model is ... my father, Lyle Loman. He taught me many life lessons and to respect the many relationships we have built over the years.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... always be honest.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... purchasing and acquiring new agencies. This has been the most rewarding and challenging venture I have ever experienced.
I am very proud that Loman-Ray has grown from three employees to over 70 today and with that has brought a great deal of new talent to our organization.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... Keri and I buying a new home with an in-ground swimming pool. This has been a favorite spot to enjoy family and friends.
My philosophy on meetings is ... not to have a meeting to just have a meeting. Keep things direct and to the point.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Business Law with Hal Kottwitz at Lake Land College. He always made class interesting and relatable.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 7. I tend to be a night owl and my perfect sleep schedule is 11-7.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... Keri and I try to walk every morning for 40 minutes and in the warmer months we also try to bike a couple times a week.
I am an avid pickleball player in the winter months.
The worst job I ever had was ... at a local factory out of college. I worked third shift and after four years, this motivated me to find a new career path.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 4. Our team has adapted well and in the insurance industry we’ve continued to operate as normally as possible.