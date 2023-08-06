Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
He has no regrets. But if you’d asked JUSTIN TAYLOR back in college how he envisioned his career playing out, the holder of two broadcast journalism degrees — a bachelor’s from Missouri, a master’s from Syracuse — would not have picked “open a brewery and own two restaurants and a food truck” in his hometown.
“I actually wanted to be a play-by-play announcer for college football and basketball growing up,” the 1999 Mahomet-Seymour grad says. “I worked as a sports writer, TV producer and radio play-by-play announcer in some fashion for about 10 years.”
While he’s remained active in a different branch of sports media — writing, ranking and podcasting about fantasy football — the fourth-generation Mahomet resident is best known around town for the brewery/restaurant he says he’s in the process of fully reopening (JT Walker’s) and the steakhouse he’s owned for six years (Project 47 Smokehouse).
Walker’s dad, who four years ago bought the home he grew up in, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 192nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... tough love with employees and not just being their friend.
This has become easier as I have gotten older but was very tough for me in my younger years.
I’m much more of a hard worker and show-people-by-example type of leader than I am someone who hands off duties to other people and then checks on whether they completed the task correctly. It is something I am trying to improve upon.
My professional role model is ... my dad, Nick Taylor, who was my professional role model growing up and still is to this day. He always works hard and tries his best for his colleagues and his clients.
He could have retired a long time ago, but he keeps grinding away every day doing something he is good at and passionate about.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job is … tough to pick out, because there have been so many, but just being able to be such an integral part of the community and bringing something to Mahomet that is desperately needed has been very gratifying.
My philosophy on meetings is ... I try to keep them between 30 minutes and one hour. It’s hard to keep people’s attention for even that amount of time.
In the restaurant business, I feel like a majority of staff meetings are very similar because there are a lot of the same problems that persist over the time. I can go back and look at my notes from a meeting 10 years ago and I can guarantee that a majority of what I talked about in those meetings is relevant for this month meeting.
When it comes to the one thing I can’t live without ... I hate to say it, but my cell phone. I use it for everything from work to reading articles to listening to audiobooks and podcasts to playing fantasy football.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … hard-working, loyal and fair.
I’m frugal in that … I have a ton of clothes, but I rarely buy new stuff. I have had a pretty similar style in clothing most of my adult life. I also mainly wear jeans and T-shirts on a daily basis, so I have an entire closet full of clothes and shoes that span the last 25 years.
When I wear something my girlfriend has never seen before, she will jokingly ask me: ”So how old is that shirt?”
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Carolyn Farren of Farren’s Pub. I am always interested in how other restaurant owners do things and run their businesses. She is someone I respect, and I enjoy their food all the time.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be kind to each other. Those who are not, won’t last long.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … what hours they are available to work and what other commitments do they have on their time?
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … usually walk around the building and make sure everything is turned on and working and, if there are deliveries, I try to put those away because you never have enough space.
As far as winding down after work goes … I usually like to head home and turn on the TV and relax on the couch. If I feel like hanging out for a bit, I will play some darts or a game of pool.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … going to a bunch of concerts with my girlfriend, Jess.
In the last year, we have seen Manchester Orchestra in St. Louis, Zach Bryan and Tyler Childress in Texas and Kentucky at big music festivals, Uncle Lucious and Nolan Taylor at the Castle in Bloomington, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas in St. Louis, City and Colour in Indianapolis, and Rage Against the Machine in Chicago.
As for the most beneficial college class I took … honestly, my entire set of journalism undergraduate classes at Missouri has helped me throughout my journalism career and has carried over into owning my own businesses and everyday life.
Having adequate writing skills helps in so many areas of life.
The last good book I read was … “Across The River,” by Kent Babb. It is about a high school football team in Louisiana. I listened to it on audiobook.
My morning routine … changes daily. If it is during the school year, I am up by 7:30 a.m. to take my son Walker to school.
If there isn’t school, I try to sleep in until 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. if my phone doesn’t start ringing and wake me up before that.
My exercise routine consists of … zero lately. But I need to get back into it. I used to work out about three days a week for 30 minutes to one hour. I usually lift weights and do various cardio workouts. I used to play a lot of basketball and box, but I haven’t done either in a few years.
The first job I ever had was … mowing lawns for my dad’s real estate company with my brother and two of my cousins growing up. We started at 12 and worked all the way through high school.
The worst job I ever had was ... working at Collegiate Cap and Gown in the receiving warehouse one summer when I was in high school.
It wasn’t a horrible job, but it was crazy hot in there, the job was pretty repetitive and boring, and I worked with some really interesting people.
I have some stories.