The last “luxury” item MATT JOHNSON splurged on happened just a few weeks ago, in what has become a holiday tradition.
“An obscenely priced bottle of French burgundy,” he says. “I sit with my wife after we have thankfully put the kids to bed, open the bottle, watch 'Christmas Vacation' on Blu-ray and recall how lucky I am.”
It’s good to be Johnson — principal at the Champaign branch of the Midwest engineering and environmental firm Fehr Graham, who in 2017 was given a Young Alumnus Achievement Award by the UI’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
The two-degree UI grad answered a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the eighth installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... letting your staff do the fun things that they are capable of doing so you can focus on the not-so-fun things that only you can do.
I’m frugal in that ... I can tell you how much I spent on groceries in March of 2011, or any month in the last decade. What can I say? I am an engineer.
My philosophy on meetings is ... all of the things you hear are true. Face-to-face is ideal for communication, but available time is always short. Getting everyone in the same room is hard to schedule, but small meetings are rarely the last meeting on the same subject. Meetings get a bad reputation when they are inappropriately utilized by ineffective leaders. Generally, when you have a bad meeting, it is not the meeting that was useless, but rather the leader who called it.
I can’t live without my ... sense of humor. Life can throw some pretty difficult obstacles in your path, and if you forget to laugh and enjoy your short time on this planet, then all of the battles you fight will be for nothing.
The most beneficial college course I took was ... Steel Structures by Professor German Gurfinkel at UIUC. Not only did he go down the entire list of students and ask questions throughout his entire lecture, which kept my attention at 8 a.m., but the way in which he was able to describe in detail how the equations worked together to form the structural design without getting lost in the numbers was so effective. I walked away with a deep understanding of not only steel structures, but how a structural engineer thinks and approaches problems. He was and is a truly gifted engineer and teacher, and I am very proud and grateful that he wrote my recommendation to graduate school.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30 a.m. I have no problem, however, with sleeping in when I am feeling tired. Sleep is absolutely essential to peak performance, no matter what you do.
My exercise routine ... of late, has been relegated to mile-or-so walks with my dog and my kids a few times per week. A far cry from the routine of my college days, but I am definitely 'rocking a great dad bod.'
As far as the worst job I ever had ... I have only held three jobs in my life, so recognize that none of them were that bad. Of the three of them, I would say the video store I worked at in high school was the worst. Retail. ’Nuff said.