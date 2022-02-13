Beyond the Boardroom: Monticello superintendent-to-be Adam Clapp
Monticello schools gave a fresh-out-of-college ADAM CLAPP his first job in education, teaching science for one year in 2007.
Fifteen years later, the district will reward him with a job he never plans to leave — Monticello superintendent of schools.
An Oakland native, Clapp returned to his home district in 2008, spending nine years there, before retiring to Monticello as high school principal in 2017.
Year 5 in his current job brought the promotion that takes effect on July 1, when Vic Zimmerman retires and Clapp moves in.
The McKendree University grad and proud dad of three Monticello students took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 115th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they should be purposeful. I value people’s time, so I try not to over-schedule meetings. If I can communicate items of interest in more time-efficient ways, I do so.
I can’t live without ... my family — my wife Jessie, 10-year-old twins Willa and Cadence and five-year-old Jaxie. They make life fun and exciting every day.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... recently attending a Bulls game as a family. It was so much fun seeing my girls get so excited when DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater to beat the Pacers.
To be honest, I was pretty pumped about it, too.
My favorite moments in this job involve ... helping students reach their potential and watching our students’ hard work pay off.
There is nothing more rewarding in education than seeing a student grow over the course of their academic career and walk across the stage as a graduate.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... dedicated, hard-working and understanding.
As far as my professional role models go ... this is a tough one. In terms of people in education, I have had some great people to learn from over the years.
Mrs. Stites was my high school biology teacher, and she was an inspiration with how passionate she was in her field. She was one of the reasons I went into teaching.
Michael Smith, Lance Landeck and Dr. Vic Zimmerman are superintendents whose leadership styles all had an impact on me, as well.
I was also fortunate to grow up with supportive parents and grandparents who taught me to do things the right way, lead by example and serve and support others.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town ... I wouldn’t trade places with anyone. There is no better place to work or attend school than Monticello schools.
I wind down after work by ... hanging out with my family — or running my daughters to dance practice, soccer practice, basketball practice, games, etc.
I love watching my kids get involved in a variety of activities.
The most beneficial college course I took was ... School Law with Brandon Wright at Eastern Illinois University. This class was one of the most practical and interesting classes that I had taken up to that point.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30 a.m. I am a night owl, but still like to get up early and work out before heading to school.
My exercise routine consists of ... trying to work out five days a week — lifting weights, Peloton or running.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... I don’t think I have ever had a ‘worst’ job. Growing up, I detasseled corn, roofed houses, baled hay, mowed yards and worked at Dairy Queen. You name it, I probably did it at some point.
My parents always taught me that no matter the job, I needed to have a positive attitude and work at it with enthusiasm. I learned something valuable in each job, so I am thankful my parents pushed me to try new things and to work hard.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... an 8. Students had a lot of highlights canceled, altered and rescheduled over the last two years.
With losing out on some of these opportunities, I am proud that students still found ways to make positive memories with their friends while at school.