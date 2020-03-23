Moss Bresnahan is one of the lucky ones: He gets to relive his favorite part of the job multiple times a week.
“Hardly a day goes by without hearing from a viewer or listener about our programs,” says the CEO of WILL, Champaign-Urbana’s PBS and NPR stations. “I recently heard from a longtime donor who described how important public broadcasting was to her, to her parents and now to her children.”
Bresnahan grew up in a Navy family, moving up and down the East Coast as a kid, then traveling the world as a Naval officer himself before kicking off his career in media.
He managed public TV stations in the Quad Cities, South Carolina and Washington before a 2015 move here, where he and his team have been developing a new downstate journalism initiative (Illinois Newsroom), radio talk show (The 21st) and independent film series (Reel Midwest).
Moss (an Irish nickname for Maurice) took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 16th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... the complete Ken Burns collection of DVDs spanning two centuries of American heroes, social justice and innovation. Ken is one of the great history teachers of our time.
When it comes to meetings ... I really like the way face-to-face meetings foster creativity, enthusiasm and greater understanding. There’s a place for email and virtual meetings, but a well-run in-person meeting can be positive and productive.
I can’t live without my ... plans for the next big adventure. Last year, it was Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon.
My business role model was ... luckily, close to home. My father was an admiral in the Navy and then went on to become a college president at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. His example taught me about integrity, compassion and duty.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Advanced Newswriting, taught at Boston University by legendary Boston Globe reporter Douglas Crockett. Doug was an old-school reporter right out of ‘The Front Page’ — colorful, tough, unorthodox but very caring. He advocated for journalism that held the powerful accountable and looked out for the little guy.
As far as bad jobs go ... I’ve been very lucky in that I’ve never had a terrible job. But as a paperboy at age 14, I dreaded collection day — trying to get deadbeat subscribers to answer the door and pay up.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... prioritizing where to spend our limited time and resources. In public media, there are so many great ideas and projects we’d love to invest in, all while keeping up with the incredible changes in technology.
I’m frugal in that ... I drove my previous car for more than 250,000 miles over 20 years, crisscrossing the country four times.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... everyone here is passionate about the mission of public media and excellent stewards of our resources.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... about 7 a.m., with 20 minutes of meditation and mindfulness. Then it’s a pot of strong coffee and a light breakfast, all while listening to “Morning Edition.”
My exercise routine involves ... getting outdoors every chance I get — hiking, biking, walking our Beagle, Rocky. I also work out at the YMCA three times a week.
As media and technology continue to evolve ... the big things we’re excited about involve new original content. We have plans in the works for growing our news, arts and cultural programming online and on the air, bringing together our region and the state.