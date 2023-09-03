Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
“To say we are lucky is an understatement,” SCOTT LUTZ says before rattling off the names of all the veteran employees he has on staff at Savoy’s Old Orchard Lanes and Links.
There’s Kevin, who’s worked there for 46 years. Rhonda, 35 years. Tammy and Lori, 30-plus years. Michael, 25 years. Cathy, Sean, Jordan, Nick, Kayla … all 20-plus years.
The boss, a lifelong Tolono resident, has been on the job in Savoy for 45-plus years himself and lived in the same home in the village for 43 of them. It’s where he and wife Rhonda raised Jordan, Nicholas, Lucas and Hallie, who gave them four granddaughters and one grandson, with another on the way.
Jim and Jo’s son, whose business has been crowned champion of The News-Gazette’s People’s Choice contest in all four years that “best bowling alley” has been a category, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 196th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... yearly fishing trips with my brother and friends — and, of course, Old Orchard pizza. I prefer the OO Special.
My philosophy on meetings is … we like to avoid them if at all possible, but if they are needed, we have found that a more individualized approach works better than a big group setting.
The hardest thing about being a leader in the service industry is ... you are on call 24-7. There is always work that needs to be done behind the scenes.
I’m frugal in that … I still wear tank tops from when we opened our mini golf in 2003.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … meeting my wife, Rhonda. Without her, we wouldn’t be where we are.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … loyal, fair and easygoing.
On my office walls, you’ll find … family pictures, various awards our company has earned and my father’s urn.
When it comes to a professional role model … I’m not sure how professional he was but I learned a great deal from my father. He started working at the bowling alley when it was built in 1964 until he passed in April of 2007.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … treat others as you would like to be treated.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … are you available nights and weekends?
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … get a cup of coffee and badger Tammy, our head cook of 30-plus years.
Luckily, she has been dishing it right back since junior high.
Come lunchtime … I don’t usually eat lunch; I am typically out running “errands” — though I will occasionally graze to make sure the lunch special is just right.
I wind down after work by … having a couple beers and tinkering around my machine shed while listening to the Cubs game.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... taking my wife, daughter and her friend to Mexico to celebrate my daughter’s college graduation.
The most beneficial class I took was … bowling machine mechanics alongside Kevin, my manager of 45-plus years. It was in Shelby, Ohio, put on by AMF.
As far as the last good book I read goes … I am not much of a reader. I prefer to spend my free time gardening, fishing or relaxing with my Rottweiler, Ruthie.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m.
When it comes to my exercise routine … after two knee replacements and an upcoming shoulder replacement, it’s not as frequent as I would like.
The first (and worst) job I ever had was ... cleaning bathrooms and setting up for parties at the Rec Arena when I was 13.