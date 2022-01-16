Beyond the Boardroom: Pandamonium Doughnuts' James Kyung
What started nine years ago as a home hobby to feed his own sweet tooth has blossomed into a News-Gazette People’s Choice-winning successful small business with its own store and food truck.
And for that, Pandamonium Doughnuts owner JAMES KYUNG has Mom and Dad to thank.
“They came to America from South Korea with literally nothing,” he says. “They had no money, didn’t speak English and had no college degree, plus were in a foreign land.
“But they worked extremely hard to create a new life, where they started their own business and gave everything and sacrificed much so my sister and I could have a good life.”
Life is good indeed these days for Kyung, a 2009 UI grad whose made-from-scratch artisan doughnut business sells tasty treats like the Chocolate Overdose (chocolate cake dipped in dark chocolate ganache topped with chocolate buttercream and chocolate sprinkles).
Kyung took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 111th installment of our weekly speed read on leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 2 a.m. Yup, that early.
We make our doughnuts true from scratch every morning with our own recipe, which is what makes our doughnuts so unique. However, to create this quality product, we have to start extra early as the process is more hands-on and takes more love and time to create the yummy doughnuts.
The rest is history still being written.
My philosophy on meetings is ... ask yourself: “Can it be an email?”
The hardest thing about being a leader is … trying to make everyone happy. You find out fast this is an impossible task and have to learn how to compromise while doing your best to meet everyone’s needs.
The least enjoyable job I ever had was ... working as a portrait photographer during the holiday season. I love working with people but it’s a whole different world during the hectic holiday season as most people are 100 percent more stressed. This leads to lots of children melting down during photo shoots.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … this might be a cop-out, but every day I open up the shop creates many favorite memorable moments with our customers and staff.
It’s impossible to pinpoint just one favorite moment, but one that sticks out is what started it all, which is opening our business and selling our doughnuts for the first time at the Urbana farmers market in 2013.
I can’t live without ... my family. They are everything to me and what motivates me to push myself every day and become a better version of myself.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … treat everyone with respect. Whether it’s customers or coworkers, we should all treat each other with dignity and respect.
We are a family business and everyone that steps foot in our bakery is treated like my family.
As far as the most beneficial college class I took goes … my major was Animal Science at UIUC but I would have to say my favorite class was Arts 250. It really opened my eyes to a whole new world.
After being so hyper-focused on classes pertaining to my major, this course was a breath of fresh air and allowed me to see a life outside of vet school. It made me ask myself: What makes me happy?
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... starting this business.
My wife and I started making doughnuts from scratch in our home kitchen as a fun hobby with zero intention of starting a business.
We had no money, no bakery training and never opened a business, but took a leap of faith in summer of 2013 and thought we would try selling our doughnuts at the farmers market.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been … definitely a 10. Restaurants were one of the hardest-hit when the pandemic started, and our bakery was an unfortunate victim.
Not only were we constantly adapting to a changing landscape and trying to stay afloat, but as soon as things started looking better, there was a massive staff shortage.
I would say all restaurants have been affected by the latter in some form.