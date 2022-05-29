Beyond the Boardroom: Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry
Piatt County born and Piatt County raised, SARAH PERRY and husband Ryan moved back to their old stomping grounds n 2008, eight years after she earned her law degree from the University of Illinois.
Little did the two Monticello High grads know then how that move would come in handy a decade-plus later, when the county’s top prosecutor job would open up.
In her first time on a ballot, Perry won the primary, ran unopposed in the general and reported for her first day of work as Piatt County state’s attorney on Dec. 1, 2020.
The mother of four and former Champaign County assistant state’s attorney took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 130th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... being the bad guy and making the tough decisions. I always found a certain comfort in not being the final say on things and passing some decisions on to my boss.
That’s not an option anymore, in most cases.
I can’t live without my ... music — whether it’s the radio or playlists or Amazon music, I like to listen to all kinds of music throughout every day.
When it comes to my single favorite moment in this job ... it’s difficult to pick just one. There are a lot of great people in law enforcement, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best.
When everything comes together, and your team gets a guilty verdict for a victim in a difficult criminal prosecution, it’s a great moment.
Crime victims go through so much pain, and to be able to be a part of holding someone accountable for causing that pain is a very good feeling.
I’ve had two prosecutions for sex crimes against minors that resulted in guilty verdicts and lengthy prison sentences. To say those are my “favorite” moments is a bit misleading, but outcomes like that are why I do this job.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... fair, hard-working and accessible.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they are often necessary and can be extremely beneficial for people working together. It’s important to have an agenda, or at least an outline of what you want to accomplish at that meeting, before it starts.
I also like to have a defined time limit before starting a meeting. No one likes the feeling of wasting their time, or worse yet, that someone else is wasting their time, especially when people could be using that time for other things they could be doing.
Keeping meetings as concise as possible, and keeping meetings on topic, make them a better use of everyone’s time.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... not much. I’ve been at this job a year-and-a-half and I still haven’t really decorated my office. I have my framed law license hanging on the one nail that was already here when I arrived.
I’m frugal in that ... I’ll research things to find the best price. Groceries, plane tickets, vacations, whatever — I’ll spend hours online, comparison shopping for big purchases.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... Brandon and Beth Taylor. I know that running a restaurant (3 Ravens) is hard work, but they make it look fun.
They’re planning fun events in their new space, and get to see a lot of people at their place. I’ve never had a job with that social aspect. I think I’d like it, for a week.
After work ... I like to cook, so I usually go home and cook dinner. I also like to take a long walk or read a book.
The most beneficial part of being a political science major at Illinois Wesleyan was ... that faculty in the poli sci department were very good at requiring students to think critically and analytically. They had very high standards when it came to grading the many, many papers we wrote.
Those classes taught me analytical skills and being able to defend my own conclusions. Those types of classes prepared me well for law school.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... it varies, but 6 o’clock at the latest during the week. I sleep in on the weekends when I can, until 7 or 8.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... I work out four or five mornings a week, usually at 5:15 or 6 a.m. I’ve been going to Crossfit KMC in Monticello for a few years.
The worst job I ever had was ... as a telemarketer as a teenager, selling newspaper subscriptions. I think I lasted about two weeks on that job.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 6. Personally, I was very fortunate that no one in my family became very ill.
My husband and I were able to keep working our normal hours, for the most part.
Professionally, the pandemic created some chaos in the court system. We were shut down for about two-and-a-half months, and then were limited on the types of hearings we could hold. Trials were continued for many months, creating a backlog with which we are still dealing.
As a smaller county, we didn’t have it as bad as larger counties, but it still affected a significant amount of our day-to-day operations.