Beyond the Boardroom: Pixo CEO Melinda Miller
Her proudest moment at the Urbana business she now leads happened four years ago, when MELINDA MILLER was presented with Pixo’s prestigious “People Come First” award.
“Every December, the staff reviews our eight core values and nominates and selects a member of the team to be recognized for upholding one of the values,” Miller says. “‘People come first’ is a foundation of our culture at Pixo, and it was a great honor to receive that award from my colleagues.”
It’s a favorite tradition that’s lived on under Miller’s watch at the woman-owned software consultancy, with other awards going to staffers who best exhibit Pixo’s seven other pillars:
We demand quality of ourselves and each other. Diversity makes us stronger. We take initiative. We are committed to work-life balance. We’re on our client’s team. We invest. We’re honest and transparent.
The Macomb native, two-degree UI alumna and one-time journalist — who in August will mark her one-year anniversary as Pixo CEO — took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 128th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... notebook and my fine-tip black pen. I rely on pen and paper to capture notes, doodles and ideas.
I’m a firm believer that the physicality of writing and drawing on paper stimulates your brain in different ways than purely digital devices can; mixing it up is important.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... caring, open-minded and dedicated.
My philosophy on meetings is ... facilitators should work hard to engage meeting participants and cater to different thinking and communication styles.
The book “Gamestorming” has inspired me to try different activity-based meeting styles to make meetings more effective. You definitely get out of a meeting what you put in.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... knowing when to act and when to wait. Being decisive is important, but so is letting things simmer and seeing how ideas and contributions from others on the team lead to different perspectives or different directions.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... Cherished prints — one is a self-portrait created by my childhood best friend on her 18th birthday and the other was from colleagues when I left a job; an artful assembly of Lego mini-figures — “self-portraits” of the Pixo staff, commemorating my 10th anniversary at the company earlier this year; and my dad’s old globe, on a shelf.
My business role model is ... my managing editor when I worked at the Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat & Chronicle newspaper, Jane Sutter.
She’s not a business tycoon but a good leader who knows how to get the best out of people, lead with authenticity and integrity, and demonstrate work-life balance. Jane showed me that a woman in a leadership position can have her own leadership style — not emulate a man’s.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... raise the flag immediately when your gut is telling you something is wrong.
You don’t have to worry about getting blamed for something. You don’t have to fix it. You don’t even have to understand why you’re feeling that way.
Speak up and let the team help figure it out.
As for the most beneficial college class I took ... that’s a tough one, but I’m going to go with Museum Informatics, taught by Michael Twidale at the iSchool.
On its surface, the class is about how museums are changing and how technology can enhance — or detract from — that experience. If you think about the museum as a microcosm of all of society, though, it had all the elements I’m interested in — people, technology and information and the challenge of blending all three for the betterment of society.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 4 a.m. I love rising early, making a cup of coffee and having time to myself before the day gets noisy. I do my best writing and thinking then.
And at the end of the day, after work ... I get up early so I don’t have to work late or work at night.
I’m a homebody. I like to chill with my cats while they eat dinner. Enjoy supper with my spouse. And then read or watch our latest binge show before an early bedtime.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... I don’t think I have a ”worst job.” I started “working” for my mom at a young age in her retail store, making change and answering easy customer questions. That experience taught me to converse with people at a young age.
From there, I worked summers at my local newspaper after high school and at The Daily Illini through college. I was lucky to have a lot of experiences and a lot of mentors — including my mom’s entrepreneurial example — that challenged me and helped me grow.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... undoubtedly a 10. The amount of change and stress my Pixo colleagues and clients have endured in such a short amount of time has had a significant impact.
Trying to compassionately lead an organization through this time has been an immense challenge.