Beyond the Boardroom: Prospect Bank's Dick O'Neill
Among the perks of working where DICK O’NEILL does: his employer’s policy on pooches.
“I get to bring my Golden Retriever, Carmel, to work with me every morning,” he says. “That said, Carmel refuses to work past noon.”
A lifelong Champaign resident dating back to his Holy Cross Grade School days, O’Neill serves as regional president of Prospect Bank in his hometown. Banking has been his business for more than 50 years, starting at American National, which was sold to Marine Bank, which was sold to Bank One, which was sold to Chase Bank.
“In 2007, after four years of retirement, I got bored so it was easy for me to accept an offer from Eric Volkmann, CEO of Edgar County Bank in Paris, to open a Champaign branch for his bank,” O’Neill says.
“I started by asking four former American National Bank associates to join me. They all accepted and the rest is history, with all nine of our banking facilities now operating as one under the Prospect Bank banner. It’s been a great ride.”
The 1967 UI business grad and 2019 member of The News-Gazette’s Seventy Over 70 all-star team took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 119th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... have as few as possible, especially when travel is required.
My business role model is ... my older brother, Jerry. He and I literally worked side by side for over 25 years, growing American National Bank in Champaign into a very profitable and successful bank.
He was well known for developing long, lasting professional client relationships. Jerry set a high standard for civic, charitable and business involvement.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... hiring experienced, knowledgeable and motivated employees who share the same values as our current associates.
The worst job I ever had was ... walking and weeding soybean fields, baling hay and painting barns. Every summer through high school, our family moved to a farm southeast of Homer and stayed there until school resumed in the fall.
While on the farm, the three sons worked every day.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Business Law and a finance class on business types at the U of I School of Commerce — now known as the Gies College of Business.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... I currently bike — pedal type — and spin.
as much as I can. Still look forward doing the RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, above) every other year.
My most memorable moment on the job happened when ... I found out that I passed all portions of the CPA exam.
In banking, it has been, and continues to be, when we assist in the process of helping clients successfully open or expand their sole proprietorships and small businesses.
I can’t live without ... my mobile phone. Obviously, I did not have one during the first 30-plus years of my career and now I cannot leave home without it.
Three words I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... fair, knowledgeable, mentor.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... to ask potential clients to do business with our bank.
I must be frugal because ... my wife is always calling me a tight a--.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:15 a.m. Dog duties and read The News-Gazette. At work before 8 a.m.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... maybe a 4. Not all that bad.
Banking was, and is, considered a necessary business so we had the pleasure of staying “pretty much” open to serve our clients, as usual.